Still fighting Gulf oil spill’s lasting impact

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.