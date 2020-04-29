Staying connected

For Cindi Allen, more time at home means more time for glass fusion. Allen has been hard at work on new glass fusion projects from her lanai studio. Allen, who leads Glass Fusion at Rohan Recreation Center, said she has gotten the hang of her new kiln since she bought it a month ago. Recently, she made a glass sun catcher in the shape of a heart. “(It) came out really cool-looking,” the Village of Chatham resident said. Allen is not only making projects to give away to friends and family, but also to prepare for upcoming club meetings. “I’ve been doing a lot of online looking so I have new and fresh stuff to bring back,” Allen said.
Village of Woodbury: Lynne Heath has spent her free time gardening for exercise. With plenty of foliage to spare, she has also spent it giving back to her neighbors. Heath has made six trips to her neighborhood postal station in the Village of Woodbury where she drops off plants from her garden along with care instructions. Heath has given away bromeliads, Japanese iris, elephant ears and a variety of bulbs. “I even gave away a tree,” Heath said. “Nothing’s too big or too small, I’m beginning to realize.” She has been surprised by the strong response to her plant giveaway. When she dropped off a big pile of Japanese iris, she said by the end of the day they were gone. “Generally the things go pretty quickly,” she said. “I’m amazed, actually, at how quickly they go.”
— Liz Coughlin, Daily Sun
Live Oaks: Live Oaks Community Church will host a drive-thru food collection on behalf of Seeds of Hope from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today. The collection takes place at The Grove adjacent to Live Oaks’ Woodridge Campus at 12070 County Road 103 in Oxford, behind the Walmart. All donations benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and Wildwood Soup Kitchen. Seeds of Hope needs jelly, stew or hash, macaroni and cheese, boxed and canned pasta, cereal, rice, shelf-stable milk, soup and other canned goods. Gloved and masked volunteers will remove the donations from vehicles while respecting social distancing guidelines. Donors and passengers are asked not to exit their vehicles. Monetary donations can also be made online to Seeds of Hope through Live Oaks Community Church’s website at liveoakschurch.org.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village Hacienda: A few “bored musicians” recently provided what they referred to as a “pop-up concert” in the Village Hacienda. The sounds of guitar strums and vocals through speakers brought neighbors outside with lawn chairs in their driveways. Dog walkers hung around on sidewalks while people in golf carts and cars fanned out with physical distancing in mind, said Jill Buckley, one of the impromptu groupies. “We’re a very active neighborhood,” Buckley said. “We have all missed each other. So the concert was perfect.”
— Sherri Coner, Daily Sun
Village Santo Domingo: Mary Bahry and David Reconnu, of the Village Santo Domingo, were supposed to visit friends in Clearwater before the quarantine began. Instead of missing each other, everyone chats over Zoom on Saturday evenings. The weekly calls have a different theme. They’ve done tropical vacation, beach day and a formal night. “It’s been so much fun. We all get on the Zoom call with our outfits and talk for a few hours,” Bahry said. “David dressed up in a tuxedo and I had a dress on for formal night. And we had tropical cocktails with umbrellas for the vacation-themed night.” The themed calls were Bahry’s idea as a way to stay connected until they can meet up in person. For now, they’re working on new themes for future calls.
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Woodbury: When Will Vermilya receives emails from the company he uses to insure his classic Mustangs, this resident of Village of Woodbury forwards the emails to past members, present members and potential members of The Villages Classic Automobile Club. As club president, he not only forwards the human interest stories involving classic cars for entertainment, it is also as an opportunity to check in. “I want to let everybody know that we are still a club and that I remember them,” Vermilya said.
— Sherri Coner, Daily Sun
The Villages: St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church’s food pantry for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is open to those in need, as well as to accept donations from the public. The pantry is requesting pork and beans, canned vegetables, toilet paper, detergent and personal toiletries this week. Donors are asked not to provide anything that is past its expiration date. Donations can be made from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the pantry on the campus of St. Timothy at 1351 Paige Place in The Villages. Volunteers will greet the donors, get their information and collect the items out of the vehicles with minimal contact. Drivers and passengers are asked to remain in their vehicles.
— James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village of Pennecamp: Gary Senator has been keeping up his guitar playing the past few weeks. On four occasions, he and his neighbor, Jim Hulsizer, strapped on their acoustic and electric guitars to play for the area for a couple of hours, playing everything from Simon and Garfunkel to Eric Clapton to Electric Light Orchestra.
“We play all kinds of different songs we hadn’t played in a while,” Senator said. Senator also has been getting new material together for the group Three for the Road Plus One.
— Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun
Village of Sunset Pointe: Ginny Edleman’s daughter works as a social worker in a Pennsylvania hospital, so Edleman, a member of the Sunset Pointe chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages, sewed masks for her and the other workers in her unit. Edleman continued at her machine, making masks for other family members. Then a neighbor mentioned wanting to buy a mask. The comment inspired Edleman to send a note to the neighborhood offering to make masks in exchange for donations to the Wildwood Food Pantry. She’s made 55 masks so far, with more on the way. Edleman, who has been quilting for four years, said her output pales in comparison to more experienced quilters. Her friend Carolyn Mendel, for instance, has made nearly quadruple the amount.
— Ciara Varone, Daily Sun
