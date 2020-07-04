Stay safe on Independence Day

Independence Day can be fun for everyone, but people should take precautions when playing with fireworks, sparklers or other heat sources. Here are a few tips to keep everyone safe while celebrating America’s birthday.
How can fireworks safely be used?
“The first thing is to read the directions specific to the fireworks,” said Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department. “Be sure you’re purchasing from an authorized vendor. Out-of-state fireworks aren’t always legal in the state of Florida.”
What are some other precautions to take?
“Make sure there’s a water supply handy and be cognizant of neighbors’ houses,” Cain said. “Remember, even when the firework goes out, you can still be burned from its heat.”
Fireworks users should also wear eye protection, keep children and pets away from where fireworks are being used, ensure they’re not being used in areas of dry vegetation, and don’t use barbecue grills to light fireworks. Users should maintain a safety zone around the fireworks and avoid wearing loose clothing.
What should someone do if they’re burned by fireworks?
“Use basic first aid, but if they have any doubts, they should call 911,” Cain said. People should also check their clothing to ensure there are no embers on them.
How can you keep your pets safe and secure?
“Have identification in and on your pet,” said Claudia Labbé, fundraising chairman of YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee. “Identification on the collar and a microchip with current information on both.
“Just because a pet’s in the house doesn’t mean they can’t jump through glass and escape.”
What can you do to calm a pet scared by fireworks?
“Close the curtains, turn up the sound on the TV or radio. Keep them distracted,” Labbé said. Pet anxiety shirts and jackets may also help a dog or cat feel secure, she said. If a pet is known to have extreme fear of fireworks, a veterinarian may be able to supply medication to help. If your pet runs away, “Be sure you have a picture of your pet on your phone so you can identify it,” Labbé said. “Check with the Humane Society, the animal shelter and sites such as findingrover.com.”
Senior writer Steve Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
