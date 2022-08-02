State tosses away complaint lobbed at Sumter Commissioner

Supporters of disgraced former Sumer County Commissioner Gary Search have failed in their attempt to discredit the woman tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace him.
Commissioner Roberta Ulrich did nothing illegal or unethical in voting on a recent rezoning issue, The Florida Commission on Ethics has concluded.
The agency has dismissed as legally baseless a complaint filed against Ulrich by Search supporter Gilbert Windsor.
Windsor also is a close associate of Reed Panos, who is challenging Ulrich for Search’s former seat.
Windsor insisted on the ethics probe in June, even after the county attorney advised him that there were no violations by Ulrich.
Panos then trumpeted news of the complaint through his political action committee.
However, Panos’ PAC has been silent about the July 22 outcome in Ulrich’s favor.
“I’m glad to see this officially dismissed, as my opponent and his cronies knew it was bogus all along,” Ulrich said. “It’s just another example of dirty politics by the same little group behind my opponent, and behind the two former commissioners who were arrested.”
Ulrich is referring to Search and suspended commissioner Oren Miller, whom Panos brought together in a joint 2020 campaign.
Backed by Panos’ PAC, the duo’s first year in office was tumultuous.
They dismissed calls to focus on post-pandemic health issues and instead advanced an agenda of failed tax increases and a 25% spending spike — followed by their arrests in a felony perjury scandal.
Search, who admitted he ran afoul of the state’s open meeting law in a private phone call with Miller, resigned his seat in a deal to avoid prosecution on a charge he lied under oath about their communication.
Miller is awaiting trial on the charge, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Both men have enjoyed the continued support of Windsor and Panos, who have sat with them in court and asked the public to bankroll their legal defense.
Panos is seeking Search’s former seat, and Windsor filed to run for Miller’s former seat before dropping out to join Panos in targeting Ulrich.
Panos’ PAC has endorsed himself for District 1, Andy Bilardello for District 2, Jeff Bogue for District 4 and Daniel Myslakowski for District 5.
In addition to the 2020 embarrassment, Panos’ 2022 slate has steep hurdles to overcome.
Bilardello does not currently live in District 2, as would be required; Bogue has faced criticism for his call to abolish the Villages Public Safety Department; and Myslakowski has done jail time for an assault in which the victim was the police officer.
Last week, Myslakowski asked Bogue to email “to our 4 BOCC Team” unflattering photos taken of current commissioners at the July 26 meeting.
The images were then sent by Windsor to Panos and his endorsed candidates, the president of the Property Owners Association of The Villages, an online blog and the Daily Sun.
Ulrich, a former crypto-mathematician with the National Security Agency, shrugged off the Panos tactics.
“I’m going to stay on the high road and ignore the mudslinging,” she said, adding that her record speaks for itself, including a 9.1% cut in the property tax rate.
It is the largest rate cut in 15 years, with a spending that, in contrast to the Search-Miller 25% increase, grows only 2.2%.
“My focus is on doing the job that the governor asked me to do and that the honest people of Sumter County deserve,” she said.
The primary election is Aug. 23, and early voting begins next week.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
