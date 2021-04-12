State sues for return of the cruise industry

A year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the ocean liners that once packed Florida’s seaports haven’t returned. Even as Americans get vaccinated and social-distancing precautions gradually ease up, cruise travel remains a critical segment of Florida’s economy that remains closed for business due to orders from federal health officials. However, the cries to reopen, not just from travelers, but from state leaders, are getting louder. On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is suing the Biden administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order and reopen the cruise industry in the U.S.
Only days before, the Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group representing the cruise industry, appealed to the CDC to reopen cruising in the U.S., citing vaccine availability and the safe reopening of the cruise industry in other parts of the world, noting about 400,000 cruisers sailed from Europe and Asia since summer 2020.
“The effect of these new mandates is that nearly half-a-million Americans — from longshoremen and ground transportation operators to hotel, restaurant, and retail workers, travel agents, and tens of thousands of businesses that service cruise ships, are continuing to financially suffer with no reasonable time line provided for the safe return of cruising,” CLIA stated.
Hitting the pause button on cruising caused a major blow to Florida, a state home to five cruise ports, including the three busiest in the U.S.: PortMiami in Miami-Dade County, Port Canaveral in Brevard County and Port Everglades in Broward County.
Collectively, the five ports were responsible for more than 8.2 million passenger embarkations in 2019, representing more than 60% of all cruise travel from the U.S., according to CLIA.
That same year, Florida generated more than $9 billion in revenue from cruise travel, and supported about 159,000 jobs.
Why Cruises Remain Sidelined
CLIA’s appeal came in response to the CDC’s updated Framework for Conditional Sailing Order with new “technical instructions” for cruise ships.
This update included guidelines for establishing routine testing of crew members, requirements for ships to increase COVID-19 case reporting frequency from weekly to daily, and planning materials for agreements that ports and local health officials must approve to ensure ships have the necessary infrastructure to manage an outbreak.
The CDC issued this order in October 2020, replacing a no sail order that was in effect since mid-March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. It remains in effect until Nov. 1.
While CLIA views the CDC’s order as “unduly burdensome” and “largely unworkable,” it’s rooted in concerns stretching back to the early days of COVID-19.
Multiple cruise ships had major outbreaks onboard as the pandemic unfolded, most notably the Diamond Princess in February 2020. Passengers aboard a late January sailing of the Diamond Princess, which primarily sailed on Princess Cruises’ Asian itineraries, were quarantined after Japanese authorities confirmed an infection from a passenger who left the ship following a stop in Hong Kong.
A total of 712 confirmed cases and nine deaths were confirmed, according to the CDC.
In February and March 2020, 20 ships with U.S.-based voyages were affected by COVID-19, according to the CDC. These included another Princess Cruises ship, the Grand Princess, which had 78 positive cases stemming from a Feb. 11-20, 2020 itinerary.
The Impact of the Cruise Industry
Prior to the pandemic, cruise travel had a $154 billion global economic impact and generated more than 1.1 million jobs, according to CLIA.
But the industry shutdown caused the losses of $77 billion in global economic activity, 518,000 jobs and $23 billion in wages from mid-March to September 2020.
That included about $23 billion in economic activity and 169,000 jobs in Florida, according to the Florida Ports Council.
And it’s not only cruise lines that suffer from those losses, losses which were underlined at the location where DeSantis announced the lawsuit — PortMiami. Before the pandemic, it was the world’s busiest cruise port with 3.4 million embarkations in 2019.
State Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami, joined the governor at the news conference and said the ban on cruise travel from the U.S. also hurts airports, hotels, port workers, cruise ship maintenance and even farmers who play a role in resupplying cruise ships with food upon their returns to port.
As the state fights the CDC’s order responsible for this pause, cruise lines are taking the order into consideration in planning itineraries.
Most of the major cruise lines have canceled sailings through June or July and are planning voyages in parts of the world where cruise travel was allowed to resume.
For example, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, also asked for the CDC’s framework to be removed, it announced it would return to service July 25 with itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean.
The announcement came the same day it submitted its proposal to reopen in the U.S. The proposal requested to resume sailing from the U.S. on July 4 and stated it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all travelers and crew at least two weeks prior to their voyage.
“We believe that through a combination of 100% mandatory vaccinations for guests and crew, and science-backed public health measures ... we can create a safe, ‘bubble-like’ environment for guests and crew,” said Frank Del Rio, Norwegian’s president and CEO.
At least one other cruise line isn’t as optimistic about its future in the U.S.
In a statement regarding cruise cancellations in the U.S. through June 30, Carnival Cruise Line stated it may pull out its ships from U.S. home ports.
Remaining Demand
Even without a single ship sailing from Florida’s waters, the demand for cruising remains.
“Since the beginning of the year, cruise bookings have continued to accelerate and more than doubled in the last month,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, the Auto Club Group.
Before the pandemic, more than half of AAA’s travel bookings from customers in The Villagers were for cruise vacations, he said.
Pent-up demand exists for cruise travel, Jenkins said, because — especially as it has remained in suspended animation during the pandemic — people miss it.
And a new survey from AAA suggests more people are willing to travel this year because of vaccines and increased safety measures.
This aligns with what the cruise industry is working to do as it aims to return to service and inspire traveler confidence, Jenkins said.
“Once the CDC provides the full ‘go ahead’ for cruising out of the U.S., it is expected that the Florida ports will be among the first to have departing ships,” he said. “One of the reasons is their close proximity to the many cruise lines’ own private islands, where they can control the experience.”
Planning trips now means travelers will have the most choices, Jenkins said. But they also must consider that most, if not all, cruise lines will initially run at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.
“That means some options will sell out, especially for destinations that already had limited the number of travelers, such as the Galapagos Islands,” Jenkins said.
At least six members of The Villages Worldwide Foreign Travel Club recently booked future cruise vacations, club President Robert Paluszak said. But they’re conscious of the possibility that those trips could be canceled.
Local cruisers also are aware that the longer the CDC order leads to canceled itineraries, the less future supply there will be as the cruise lines seek to accommodate travelers who had their travel plans for previous months canceled.
“A lot of people said when they tried to re-book, they were already filled for next year,” said Paluszak, of the Village of Mallory Square. “There’s not a lot of available capacity.”
He’s keeping an open mind on when he’ll get to cruise again, content with the possibility that 2023 may be the earliest he can book for.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
