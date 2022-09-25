State’s pristine waters require heavy lifting

Litter control long has been at the forefront of keeping Florida’s beaches and waterways pristine. These days, though, particular heaps of trash — 20-foot immovable hunks of spent fuel, leaking oil and floating debris — are bringing a whole new wave of headaches. An average of 600 boats are abandoned across the peninsula each year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, prompting crews to remove the vessels and cost taxpayers millions along the way. Derelict vessels — sinking, sunken or dismantled and beached on the shoreline — cause both environmental and navigational hazards, as they harm natural seagrasses and occasionally drift into high-traffic waterways.
“Derelict vessels are a priority for the FWC,” said Col. Robert Young, director of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “Removing at-risk vessels from Florida’s waterways before they become derelict is not only a win for the environment, but also for public safety, taxpayers and the vessel owners.”
As of Monday, the FWC’s derelict vessel online database showed 582 abandoned vessels reported throughout the state, with 184 currently listed as hazards to navigation.
“You definitely see them out there every now and then,” said Steve Fussell, a fishing charter captain based out of Crystal River in Citrus County. “People will grind off any identification they can and then just leave them there. They’re either sunk or anchored and they’re sitting in the way, before the state has to come along and eventually do something about it.”
The FWC approved a new statewide vessel turn-in program just last month, allowing at-risk boat owners a more cost-effective way to voluntarily remove vessels from the water without penalty. Details of the program and step-by-step plans will be made public soon, the FWC said.
Intentional abandonment of a vessel is a third-degree felony in Florida, with violators facing up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Violators could also be forced to pay costs associated with the boat’s eventual removal and lose future vessel registration privileges.
“Commissioners receive numerous contacts from the public about derelict vessels,” FWC chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement. “And I know the establishment of this new program will really make a difference.”
Nearly $20 million has been allocated toward derelict vessel removal this year across the Sunshine State, according to the FWC, with $8.2 million coming from the state’s fiscal budget and an additional $11.7 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding. A total of $5.5 million was provided to combat the issue in the previous two years combined.Vessels are labeled at risk for becoming derelict by state wildlife officials when they’re floating but have taken on water, broken loose from anchor or lost propulsion. Derelict vessels can cost $600 per foot to remove from the water.
“Establishing the vessel turn-in program provides a voluntary pathway for owners to remove at-risk vessels from the water before becoming derelict, thereby reducing future costs of removal,” Young said.
Along with mechanical issues and negligent owners, natural disasters such as hurricanes and tropical storms historically have worsened Florida’s derelict vessel problem. In 2017, according to FWC numbers, 954 vessels were labeled derelict in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
“I remember several boats being washed up onto the shoreline and left there for years before anyone did anything about it,” Fussell said.
“Unfortunately, this is something that happens and it’s an eyesore on top of everything else, too. You’ve got all these busted-down boats sitting there and gathering barnacles, and that’s not good for anybody.”
Senior writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
