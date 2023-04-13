State promotes parent involvement in schools

A culture shift may be coming to Florida schools.
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis announced the state is putting $21 million toward building a culture of resilience in schools through new curriculum for students and toolkits for parents and teachers. It also will create more ways for parents to get involved in schools by helping them and educators become resiliency coaches, mentors, school counselor apprentices and resiliency educators.
DeSantis said parents being involved in their kids’ education benefits students “academically and culturally from the positive influence of mentorship.”
Parent involvement already is at the forefront of the culture at The Villages Charter School, where it is a requirement for enrollment.
“An essential element for the success of students at The Villages Charter Schools is the inclusion of parents in our day-to-day activities,” said Tara Milow, enrollment coordinator. “Each and every day you will find parents willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of their child’s education and, as a result, positively impact each and every student they come in contact with.”
As of April 6, VCS parents at The Villages Charter Elementary School, The Villages Charter Middle School and The Villages High School completed 70,808 mandatory parent involvement hours this school year. By the end of each year, parents typically complete about 75,000 hours.
One way they accomplish this is through Buffalo PRIDE, or Partners Responsible in Developing Education, which is the parent support organization for The Villages Charter School. It raises funds throughout the year for scholarships and the school by coordinating events such as the annual BBQ Bash, which raised more than $65,000 this year through sponsorships, ticket sales and donations.
“Our students are in a very unique environment. They are surrounded by a phenomenal group of working parents,” Milow said. “All of them bring with them their own creative talents and experiences and are willing to share those gifts with our children in new ways every day.”
This resiliency curriculum from the state is expected to encourage “volunteerism, responsibility and goal setting,” according to a state press release, as well as “the coordination of school and community-based events that centralize around parental involvement with student education.”
Parents at the charter school not only volunteer their time at school events, they also help with monetary, food and drink donations for events like the middle school’s AR Reward Day held last week.
“Events like this are successful because the parents who volunteer help make it so,” said Keelle Zisa, the sixth-eighth-grade intensive reading teacher and student council sponsor at VCMS. “If we didn’t have the support from our parents, students would start losing these fun opportunities.”
Parents are an essential part of events such as book fairs and reading celebrations, as they set up, coordinate and clean up after these events, said Tara Zawacki, a media specialist for the elementary school.
“We have a lot of fun with our parent volunteers,” she said. “We tend to see familiar faces come back each year to help, even when their children have moved on to different buildings. We are so grateful for our volunteers and love that they enjoy helping us help our students.”
Traditional public schools also are making more effort to bring parent involvement into schools.
At Wildwood Middle High School, the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club is encouraging more families to get involved, and the group currently contains about six parents or grandparents.
Working families struggle to get involved, said Tim Stahl, one of the directors of the club, but the parents and grandparents at Wildwood Middle High School still do what they can to improve the school and club.
“They ‘talk us up’ in the local community,” said Stahl, of the Village of Charlotte. “Behind the scenes, one parent has gotten his employer to donate $7,500 to our club. One parent supplies member T-shirts (that we buy from her).”
Parent-teacher organizations also exist at each of the elementary schools in Sumter County, which includes Wildwood, Webster, Bushnell and Lake Panasoffkee elementary schools.
The state’s investment extends beyond parents to teachers, as educators can be certified to become a Resiliency Endorsed Educator. They earn this endorsement by receiving additional training on counseling and resiliency to uphold the standards on a daily basis.
DeSantis’ goal for the standards is to promote a shift in mental health education by teaching resiliency skills such as grit, perseverance, gratitude, personal responsibility, problem-solving, empathy, citizenship and honesty.
“As a mama of three little ones, I am proud that Florida is leading the nation in education, and I am thrilled to see how our efforts to reframe and rethink mental health will equip our students and future Floridians to be more resilient,” DeSantis said in a news release.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.