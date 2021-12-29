State parks maintain strong volunteer base

Nature’s helpers continue to support Florida’s state parks in high numbers. At least 10,400 people volunteer at Florida’s state parks each year, according to the Florida State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit group that financially supports state park projects. And, although tested by the challenges of the pandemic, state park volunteer hours saw only a slight decrease in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Locally, volunteers in Lake Griffin State Park increased their hours. More than 86,000 hours were spent volunteering at tri-county area state parks in the 2020-21 fiscal year, only slightly lower than the year previous, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Statewide, volunteers gave more than 950,000 hours, down from the prior year’s 1.1 million hours, said Alexandra Kuchta, DEP spokeswoman. However, Lake Griffin State Park, the closest state park to the Northern Villages, saw its volunteer hours increase to 5,862 hours, up by about 300 hours from the prior fiscal year.
Driving that increase was the return of the park’s guided kayak tours and nature pontoon boat tours, both of which depend on volunteer support.
Lee Samson, of the Village of Hemingway, recently returned to the park as a volunteer pontoon boat captain. The seasonal resident has volunteered there for about three years, and is involved only with the pontoon boat tours.
“It’s nice to get the boat back in the water,” Samson said. “With the pandemic and everything, we stopped it completely.”
Samson drove the park’s pontoon boat with two visitors on board for the first boat trip of the 2021-22 season in October. Park services specialist Jan Wichterman joined him to explain to visitors the flora and fauna they saw on the voyage.
On an average trip, they see alligators in the water, turtles lying on fallen trees, and birds in the trees and soaring along the water.
“What you see out here is the real Florida,” Wichterman said. “This is not Disney.”
Samson ran fishing charters on Lake Ontario for 40 years, about the same time he’s held his captain’s license from the U.S. Coast Guard. Driving the nature pontoon boats are a different experience for him by virtue of the purpose.
He said January and February are the best times to go on the boat tours because the route to Lake Griffin via the Dead River Marsh includes views of a rookery where birds may be seen nesting.
The knowledge and experience that volunteers like Samson contribute are integral to the mission of Florida’s state parks.
Some of the work volunteers do, however, is behind the scenes.
For instance, the Florida State Parks Foundation was involved in the recent building of a wheelchair-accessible glass bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park.
The boat, which had its maiden voyage in August, evolved from concept to reality in part because of the work from people like Paula Russo, a former president of the foundation who is currently its grants and programs administrator, and Al Pendergrass, a volunteer at the park.
Silver Springs’ volunteers gave more than 23,000 hours in 2020-21, about even with the prior fiscal year.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, the closest state park to the Southern Villages, added new volunteer-led programs this year to offset the cancellations of the January 2021 annual re-enactment of the
1835 battle between U.S. soldiers and Seminoles, and the pioneer day camps that teach children about the lives of early Floridian settlers and Native Americans. Both were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the re-enactment is returning this weekend.
Recently, the park introduced battlefield walks with living history interpreters on some Saturday mornings. These trail walks feature a re-enactor playing either a Seminole discussing the battle from the Native Americans’ perspective, or a U.S. soldier doing the same from the soldiers’ side.
Seminole re-enactor Hawkwood Kenny led a small group during an August trail walk, discussing how the Seminoles used the park land to their advantage during the Dade battle.
He said it’s educational not only for the park guests, but for him as well.
“It makes me want to read more about my ancestry and pass that knowledge on to the public,” said Kenny, of Seffner.
As state parks offer new activities like the Dade Battlefield trail walks, it aims to bring back the volunteers as well as the visitors.
The same can be said about returning activities, something staff at Lake Griffin hope they can offer on a more regular basis.
Pontoon boat tours at Lake Griffin happen whenever a captain is available to operate the boat, but park staff ideally wish to offer them at least five days a week, Wichterman said.
Staff are looking for one more volunteer boat captain for the pontoon boat tours. It’s harder to find volunteers for these tours, as opposed to the guided paddles, because volunteers are required to have a captain’s license to get involved, she said.
Finding these volunteers makes memorable experiences at the parks possible for guests like Donna LaJoie, who was one of the passengers on the October trip.
LaJoie, of the Village of Glenbrook, said she enjoys being on the water, and any experience to see the natural side of Florida is, “well worth it.”
“I highly recommend it for people who want to learn more about Florida as it once was,” she said.
Prospective volunteers must submit an application to the park service. For the application, or more information, visit volunteers.floridastateparks.org.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
