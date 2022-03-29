State parks get a boost in restoration funding

As more people escape the city for settings of lush greenery and abundant wildlife, state leaders are addressing a greater need for repairs and renovations at state parks. The Florida Legislature recently approved nearly $233 million — a record amount — in the 2022-23 state budget, dedicated to maintenance and improvement projects at state parks. Florida’s state parks attract more than 29 million people each year and have an economic impact of about $4.4 billion to the communities they serve, according to Florida State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for state park projects. State parks play an important role in giving people affordable places to enjoy numerous outdoor activities, said Julia Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation.
“It is also important that these pursuits are available to the widest possible audience both in terms of accessibility and diversity,” she said.
What the money will do
State budget documents and staff with the Florida State Parks Foundation broke down the purposes the nearly $233 million would serve:
- More than $130 million will fund state park repair and renovation work that was in a project backlog as of October.
- More than $86 million will support new development projects at state parks in Bay, Franklin, Gulf, Hernando, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Wakulla and Walton counties.
- More than $11 million will fund resource management projects, which include prescribed burning, sea turtle monitoring and invasive species management.
- More than $5 million to support projects at specific state parks, including improvements at Fakahatchee Strand and Ichetucknee Springs state parks and adding a statue at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park to commemorate North Central Florida’s role in saving bald eagles from extinction.
The money is part of a $4.2 billion budget for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the Florida Park Service.
DEP staff is reviewing the repair and renovation project schedule for the state parks, including the six tri-county area parks, and will provide more information on projects as details become available, DEP spokeswoman Dee Ann Miller said.
Local impacts
The record maintenance funding stands to benefit most, if not all, of the 175 properties classified as Florida state parks.
Managers of tri-county parks are hopeful they will see some of the repair and renovation backlog funding to address long-awaited needs.
At Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park, the closest state park to the northern Villages, staff is looking to update the ranger station and the restrooms, structures that were built in the 1960s.
Park Manager Mark Knapke said restroom upgrades would enhance the guest experience for park visitors.
“We want to put in air conditioning,” he said. “Right now, there’s a fan and a wall heater-type system.”
Knapke thinks the existing ranger station needs improvement as well, not only to modernize it but also to better accommodate park staff as they undertake more projects and accommodate more visitors.
Staff at Silver Springs State Park also are eyeing funds for enhancements. They hope to renovate the town center building, designed by famed Florida architect Victor A. Lundy, that includes a food concessionaire and administrative offices.
Issues with its heating, ventilation and air conditioning elements prompted the need for renovations, said Andy Kilmer, a park services specialist at Silver Springs.
Kilmer also is seeking funding to construct a restroom facility near the canoe and kayak launch. The five portable toilets near the launch are not a permanent solution, he said.
“The need for those restrooms nearby has definitely come up to the forefront of everyone’s minds,” he said.
Why the funding is needed
The upkeep of Florida’s state park lands became important as visits to the parks for nature-based recreation increased in the last two years.
Residents and tourists alike sought out state parks for safe and socially distanced activities in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many parks experienced record visitation as a result, said Woodward, of the Florida State Parks Foundation.
“The demand for these open spaces will continue to increase, as Florida’s population is expected to top 23 million by 2025 and tourism numbers grow,” she said.
Staff at tri-county area state parks already see this demand.
Kilmer said the canoe and kayak launch at Silver Springs has grown in popularity in the last two years because of the pandemic. It remains popular today, recently attracting interest from spring break travelers.
The pandemic, increasing tourism and growth of The Villages continue to support greater interest in what Lake Griffin and other nearby state parks have to offer, Knapke said.
“It’s increased exponentially,” he said. “More people are buying RVs. More people are doing things outside. This park has been busier, and I can tell you all the parks throughout the years have grown as more and more visitors come. The last couple of years, we’ve seen a little more.”
