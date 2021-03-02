State hits milestone in vaccination effort

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to trumpet the state’s performance in vaccinating senior citizens for COVID-19. More than half of the state’s seniors have received shots, he said Monday, while singling out some communities as especially noteworthy. He tweeted, for instance, that 78% of seniors in St. John’s County had been vaccinated with at least one shot, leading the state. “We’re making huge progress on that. We’ve done millions of seniors,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Tallahassee. Based on Census Bureau data and state Department of Health vaccination records, 46.5% of Sumter seniors have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the county as of Sunday had vaccinated 37,468 of its residents, and 35,850 of them were 65 or older. That translates to 95.7% of total vaccinations, outperforming some of those cited by DeSantis when it comes to prioritizing the elderly for vaccinations — as insisted by the governor.
In St. John’s County, in contrast, seniors have received 72.5% of the vaccines administered so far, records indicate. In Leon County, it was 65.3%, while in Nassau County it was 81.2%.
Megan McCarthy, spokesperson for the Sumter County Health Department, suggested other communities may look further along because, compared to Sumter, their senior population is a small share of their overall population.
“Sumter County has the highest proportion of residents over the age of 65 than any other county in the nation. Due to this, when you are looking at the proportion of the majority of our population who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, our rate, as a measure against our entire population, will appear smaller than counties who have smaller populations of seniors in their overall population, even if the rate of vaccination is similar across counties,” said McCarthy.
On that point, Census Bureau data shows that 58.2% of Sumter County residents are 65 or older, while in St. John’s County, seniors comprise just 20.6% of the total populace. “The Sumter County Health Department is committed to serving Sumter County residents in accordance with the governor’s executive orders. We are working diligently to vaccinate as many eligible populations against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, including our residents 65 years of age and older,” McCarthy said.
“Additionally ... There are a large amount of temporary or seasonal residents of Sumter County that, when vaccinated, don’t get counted as Sumter County residents, but instead as out-of-state residents,” she said. “This further complicates looking at proportions and percentages of those vaccinated.”
In Lake County, census and health department records indicate 56% of seniors have received at least one shot, and 84.5% of all vaccines have been given to seniors. In Marion County, 39.7% of seniors have been given at last one shot, while that demographic has gotten 79.9% of all vaccines.
Easier to Get Appointments
DeSantis noted Monday that vaccine appointments should be easier to schedule.
The online registration system took longer than usual to fill up Monday, which the governor maintained was a positive sign because it indicated how much progress the state is making in distributing the vaccines.
“I think that means we’re reaching critical mass,” said DeSantis, acknowledging the frustration many have felt at being shut out of scheduling. “People are having a little bit better luck with that because I just think the demand has softened.”
He pointed out that Publix would open its online scheduling portal again at 7 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.
“We think that there’s going to be more opportunities for folks. When we first rolled out these appointments, it was crushing. … If you haven’t been able to do it, give it a shot now,” DeSantis said.
Global Medical Response’s COVID-19 vaccine operations will be at Lake-Sumter State College’s Sumterville campus, 1405 County Road 526A, from Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, go to sumterfl.saferestart.net and select “click here for help” to the left. The Sumter County Health Department said Friday it will offer 1,800 first-dose vaccinations this week and next at Wildwood Community Center. Registration is at https://sumtercovid19vax.eventbrite.com.
To be notified when appointments are available in your county, go to the preregistration system at myvaccine.fl.gov. Those without internet access can call Sumter County, 866-201-7196; Lake, 866-201-6909; Marion, 866-201-6768. World War II and Korean War veterans who can’t travel for a vaccine can complete a form at floridavets.org/homeboundveterans/ or call 850-487-1533, ext. 9.
A Third Vaccine
One reason it may become easier to schedule a vaccine appointment is that more vaccines will soon be available.
DeSantis mentioned that over the weekend the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Florida, he said, is expected to receive 175,000 doses of that vaccine this week.
“This is a really good vaccine,” DeSantis said. He pointed out its trials have been effective in greatly reducing the risk of deaths and serious hospitalizations. It even cuts the risk of actual infection by 65% to 75% .
“If you do get infected with it, it reduces it from a potential for severe illness to basically a common cold, or a common flu. That’s a huge, huge plus,” DeSantis said.
It has the extra benefit of being a single-dose vaccine, unlike Pfizer and Moderna, both of which require boosters three weeks later, and it can be stored at normal refrigerated temperature, making it more versatile.
Citing Johnson & Johnson’s approval, higher allocations of Pfizer doses and the addition of four federally supported vaccination sites opening in the state, DeSantis said he would expand the pool of those eligible for vaccines to all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel aged 50 and older.
In fact, he said, the state could likely handle those groups with just the allotment of Johnson & Johnson’s doses.
Another Way to Track Vaccines
UnitedHealthcare has launched an online vaccine locator tool found at https://covid19vaccinecenterlocator.uhc.com/cvcl.
The website is available in both English and Spanish for free to both United members and the general public.
Simply type in your ZIP code to find FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine resources in the area. In some places, people may be able to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
United says it tracks resources available through state and local county health departments as well as retail pharmacies in a user’s community. The site also will link to resources near a user’s ZIP code that include eligibility guidelines, how to sign up for alerts and in some places, scheduling an appointment.
A new provider has entered the picture, said a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Walgreens, which has yet to set locations or dates for administering vaccines.
Lake County Vaccines
The Lake County Health Department said Monday that since Feb. 11 it has worked with more than 15 local churches of all denominations and organizations to expand immunization opportunities.
So far, 1,000 people have been vaccinated.
“These partnerships have allowed us to reach many more people in our community which we weren’t able to reach through our traditional immunizations efforts,” Aaron Kissler, the department’s administrator, said in a statement.
Any organization that meets the governor’s current executive order and would like to participate in Lake’s closed “points of dispensing” program can email CHD35Webmaster@flhealth.gov.
Meanwhile, the Lake Square Mall immunization site remains available by appointment only. Those interested in first doses can preregister at http://myvaccine.fl.gov or by phone at 866-201-6909 (or 833-476-1031 for TTY users).
Lake’s health department will continue second doses only at the Groveland Amazon site, 7453 Republic Drive, in Groveland, from 8-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until further notice, based on vaccine availability.
Scheduled second doses also are being administered by appointment at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 803 Old Highway 441 South in Mount Dora.
Staff writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or william.thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
