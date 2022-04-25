State expects to get Search’s testimony against Miller soon

More details are emerging about the role former Sumter County Commissioner Gary Search is expected to play in the felony perjury trial against his co-defendant.
Search struck a deal with prosecutors last week that grants him immunity in exchange for his testimony against suspended commissioner Oren Miller in a felony perjury case.
Both men were arrested four months ago after investigators said they lied under oath about a series of phone calls between them.
Search, who acknowledged he circumvented Florida’s open meetings law by discussing official business with Miller
on their private cellphones, will escape prosecution if he meets the state’s conditions for the next six months.
Miller, however, still faces up to five years in prison if convicted of knowingly making false statements to the state attorney himself.
Search’s sworn testimony likely will be obtained within the next month for admission in Miller’s case — regardless of how long that case takes to resolve — officials confirmed to the Daily Sun.
A trial date has not yet been set; Miller’s motion to dismiss the case was denied last month.
Search cannot invoke his fifth amendment right and must answer all questions.
The fate of $17,491 donated via an online fundraiser in behalf of Search’s innocence is unclear.
The fundraiser was shut down after news of Search’s deal went public, and its organizer, Gilbert Windsor, did not respond to questions from the Daily Sun about whether the money would be returned.
Windsor has filed to run for the commission without specifying a seat. Last week, he said his goal was to deny Miller’s reelection bid, but that other candidates would likely accomplish that.
Miller, meanwhile, continues to maintain his innocence and is seeking to reclaim the seat from which Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him.
An online fundraiser Miller organized for his legal fees remains active, though he has not received any donations for weeks.
Search, who resigned his seat, is barred from running for public office for at least six months.
Here are the candidates running for the commission so far:
District 1: Roberta Ulrich, a retired National Security Agency crypto mathematician and decoder who was appointed by DeSantis, is running to retain the seat formerly held by Search. She will be challenged by Reed Panos, a retired plastic surgeon and CDD 5 supervisor who runs the political action committee behind Search and Miller’s joint campaign, and Jimmy Hagans, who retired from General Electric in 2005.
District 2: Doug Gilpin is defending the seat he has held for 16 years. Andrew Bilardello, a retired public administrator and CDD 12 supervisor, is challenging Gilpin, though he does not live in the district as would be required if he is elected.
District 3: This seat held by Chairman Craig Estep is not up for election until 2024.
District 4: Incumbent Garry Breeden has not yet stated whether he will run for reelection. Declared candidates include Sharyl Anderson, a Webster businesswoman; Jeffrey Bogue, a director of EMS/Critical Care Transport at Advent Health; Mary French, a Webster resident; and James Morris, a regional environmental manager for cement-maker CEMEX.
District 5: Miller is re-running for the seat from which he was suspended. He is being challenged by Daniel Myslakowski, who ran for the seat in 2020, and Don Wiley, who chairs the Project Wide Advisory Committee and also is chairman of the CDD 10 board of supervisors.
Windsor has not specified a seat and has indicated he may drop out.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.