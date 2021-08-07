Sumter County’s COVID-19 current positivity rate again exceeds its cumulative total for the pandemic. Its 17.5% rate for July 30 to Aug. 5 is 1.5 percentage points above the rate since March 1, 2020. Statewide, the positivity rate moved up 0.8 percentage points to 18% — and 616 deaths were newly recorded, bringing Florida’s total to 39,695. Florida reported more than 22,000 new cases Friday,the highest single-day number since the pandemic started, and hospitalizations also set a record at more than 13,000. The state no longer reports deaths by county. The COVID-19 patient count at UF Health Central Florida’s two hospitals rose by about 50% this week to 129, including 68 in The Villages. Vaccinations rose across the tri-county area. In Sumter, 782 people were vaccinated to lift its total to 70%. In Lake, 4,575 people were vaccinated to lift its total to 61%, and in Marion 4,507 people were vaccinated to lift its total to 55%.
Severe cases leading to hospitalization continue to happen nearly exclusively in unvaccinated patients while breakthrough infections, or those occurring in vaccinated patients, tend to be considered mild.
Lab work shows how it happens, said Dr. Nicole M. Iovine, chief epidemiology officer for the University of Florida Health Shands hospital system.
“We’ve seen this play out in the viral loads of vaccinated people. The levels may start out high, but they decline very rapidly,” Iovine said. “This is in stark contrast to unvaccinated people in whom the virus stays at high levels for a longer time, making it more likely that they will get (severely) ill.”
Even when cases are clinically labeled as mild, that can mean a full week of flu-like symptoms.
An unexpected plea to vaccinate emerged Monday evening at the Lady Lake Town Commission meeting, where Luther Tinsley Jr. was primarily thanking police Officer Jacob Clark for saving his life in May when he suffered a heart attack at Spanish Springs Town Square.
“Only God can turn our experience into wisdom, therefore I believe I can speak with authority on life and death after receiving a second chance on life,” said Tinsley, of the Village Rio Grande. “… Unvaccinated people are putting other people’s lives in jeopardy, so may I recommend that everyone should take their vaccination in order to show your love and to protect each other from COVID-19 and the delta variants.” Tinsley also said he was fortunate that his heart attack occurred before the current increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19’s aggressive delta variant.
“If my heart attack had occurred in July rather than May, I probably would have died from a lack of hospital beds. And most of you would be attending my funeral instead.”
Vaccines are widely available for free, and a UF Health spokesman said the nonprofit encourages anyone to get vaccinated. The Villages Health continues to offer vaccines without an appointment at its six primary care centers Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m.; you do not need to be a patient of the clinic to receive the vaccine. Numerous pharmacies including CVS, Publix, Walmart, Walgreens and Winn-Dixie also offer vaccination.
Walmart’s Summerfield location closed Friday afternoon for about two days to sanitize its store, a spokesman said. The store at 17961 S. U.S. Highway 441 is scheduled to reopen 6 a.m. Sunday.
Seniors who cannot leave their home can call Florida’s COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121 to receive a vaccine at home, also free, thanks to a program from the state’s Department of Elder Affairs.
Lake County offers vaccines in Leesburg, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2113 Griffin Road. It also has vaccines at locations in Umatilla and Clermont.
Marion County offers vaccines in Marion Oaks on Thursdays in August from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 280 Marion Oaks Lane. It also has vaccines weekdays at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala.
Health care workers received a plea to vaccinate in the form of a resolution passed by the Florida Medical Association.
“Physicians continue to see daily upticks in coronavirus cases in younger, unvaccinated patients, which is why it is even more important for all health care practitioners and medical support staff to receive the vaccine,” president Dr. Doug Murphy said. “FMA members have been at the frontlines of this pandemic, and we must not allow COVID cases to reach 2020 levels.”
Delta now accounts for 65.4% of cases in Florida and 83.4% of cases nationally as of July 31, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials have said not all locations test for variants consistently, meaning the numbers could be an incomplete picture.
The more the virus is transmitted, the more it has a chance to continue mutating.
While studies in Canada, Scotland and Singapore have shown the delta variant to carry a greater risk for ICU treatment and death, no consensus has emerged among experts.
“More work is needed to be sure,” said Dr. Sonja A. Rasmussen, a professor at the University of Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that emergency rules addressing schools’ quarantine procedures, school choice and learning environments, issued by the departments of health and education, represent “action to make sure school administrators respect parents’ rights to make educational and health care decisions for their families.” It’s consistent with his statements in recent days that mandates will not be imposed in Florida.
“In Florida, there will be no lockdowns. There will be no school closures. No mandates in the state of Florida,” he said July 30 while discussing plans to prohibit schools from mandating masks for children.
Specialty Editor Bill Zimmerman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5284, or bill.zimmerman@thevillagesmedia.com.
