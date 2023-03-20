Sprouts kicks off slew of opening chains

Cheryl and Jeff Ebinger were so excited a Sprouts Farmers Market was opening in The Villages, they woke up at 4:45 a.m. Friday and were the first people in line at 5 a.m. waiting for the doors to open.
“Our goal was to be first,” said Cheryl, of the Village of Winifred. “I wanted to walk in that door first. I didn’t care about free groceries or anything. It was just to be able to be here and say we’re here.”
The supermarket chain opened at 6:50 a.m. Friday at 330 Buena Vista Blvd. in Laurel Manor Plaza as the first Sprouts in The Villages and the 37th location in Florida, adding to about 380 locations across the country. And Sprouts is just the first of a handful of large chains opening their first locations in The Villages this year. Hobby Lobby and Orangetheory Fitness also are planning to open in the community later this year.
Sprouts Farmers Market offers organic, keto, plant-based and gluten-free foods as well as wine, beer, deli items and more than 650 produce items.
“Sprouts’ healthy focus specifically aligns well with our residents,” said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development.
The Ebingers said they shopped at Sprouts when they lived in Texas. When they moved to The Villages in 2020, the closest Sprouts was in Orlando.
Cheryl wrote a letter to the company, letting them know that a store should open in The Villages.
“I said, ‘I’m surprised that a Sprouts isn’t here. It’s an active community with people who are really health conscious, and I think you would do really well here,’” Cheryl said. “About three months later, I saw it in the paper that they were coming. I just felt like I did that, but I’m sure I didn’t.”
The Ebingers weren’t the only residents who were eager to check out the new store. Despite opening before the sun came up, a few hundred people were in line outside. And the parking lot was so packed that many shoppers had to park across the street at Laurel Manor Recreation.
All of the carts in the store were being used about 15 minutes after doors opened.
“We are really excited to be here,” said Kendra Shaw, district director of Florida Region 2 for Sprouts Farmers Market. “The turnout has been fantastic. We actually set up a booth at the St. Patrick’s Day festivities (in Lake Sumter Landing), and we knew it was going to be a success with all the turnout that happened there at our booth.”
The community has a tendency to draw big-name businesses that see potential in the area.
“The Villages is an active and thriving community that is attractive to a lot of successful companies,” Renick said.
In the last few years, other popular companies have opened new locations in the area, including Chipotle, BJ’s Wholesale Club, McDonald’s, Culver’s and Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Plans to open a Hobby Lobby in Buffalo Ridge Plaza were announced last year, and construction is currently underway.
“The Villages is a great community and market with already established residents and it still attracts significant growth and residents to the community,” said David Emihovich, managing partner for Katz & Associates, which has worked with Hobby Lobby to secure more than 30 locations since 2013.
The new space will be 55,000 square feet and include thousands of arts, crafts, hobby, home accent, seasonal and custom framing products.
Emihovich hopes to provide a “terrific overall Hobby Lobby experience” at the new location.
“Hobby Lobby, certainly as it relates to Florida, looks at all markets and realized there was a gap for them in coverage (in The Villages),” he said. “And due to the strength in the market, (we) wanted to have a presence to capture this customer (base).”
George Baccash has wanted to open an Orangetheory Fitness in The Villages for years, and his dream is finally coming true with one set to open later this summer in Lake Sumter Landing.
Orangetheory Fitness is a fitness studio franchise that has reservation-based classes for full-body workouts, strength training, cardio training and more. The company has more than 1,400 operating studios across the world.
“The lifestyle fits perfectly with us, and there’s a lot of opportunity for everybody to get healthy and grow,” said Baccash, who owns more than 10 Orangetheory Fitness locations in Florida.
He will be a franchisee of The Villages location with Leslie Baccash, Donna Fenchel and Rick Fenchel.
When George considered bringing Orangetheory Fitness to The Villages, the demographic was a major selling point.
“We just thought that The Villages — being a high energy, very active community — would be a good place to bring one of our studios,” he said.
The continuous growth of The Villages also was a big factor.
Even though the new location hasn’t opened yet, George already is considering expanding and opening more locations in the area in the future.
“We want to take advantage of that growth because we have something to offer,” he said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
