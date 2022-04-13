Spring cleaning brings boon to thrift stores

As fresh flowers and warmer days signal spring’s arrival, donations to local thrift shops increase and new items become available for bargain shoppers. Local charitable thrift stores benefit from residents’ spring cleaning, with the money from sales helping them support good causes. The surge in donations also brings in more shoppers, who save money at a time when inflation is causing the price of almost everything to rise. About 77% of Americans say they plan to do some spring cleaning this year, according to global public opinion and data company YouGov. Three in 10 Americans (31%) say they tidy up in March, while 28% wait until April. Topping the list of spring-cleaning activities is organizing closets, which 51% of Americans say they will do, while another 26% clean the garage.
About 16% to 18% of Americans shop at a thrift store during any given year, according to America’s Research Group, a consumer research firm. For consignment/resale shops, it’s about 12% to 15%.
Shopper Patti Penta, from New Port Richey, appreciates how the volunteers at the Hospice of Marion County Thrift Store in Summerfield give their time to keep the store sorted and clean. Penta, who bought some shorts for summer, said she also likes the prices.
“It is great that people donate to stores like this,” Penta said. “They help everyone and never could go out of style.”
When it is time to spring clean, Penta gets rid of items she doesn’t need and keeps everything else fresh and clean.
“I go through my closets and get rid of blouses that just sit there,” Penta said. “It gives me a chance to buy new things and somebody else to do the same.”
The word “spring” brings thoughts of buying a fresh spring outfit for Chris Ward, director of marketing and public relations at Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, which is seeing plenty of clothes, shoes and linens donated this season. Ward said people want to de-clutter and simplify when the season changes.
Spring is the second busiest time for the store, with a 10% rise in sales from January, she said.
“There has been no increase in prices this year,” Ward said. “We are trying to keep them steady with everyone dealing with inflation. Clothes and shoes are in high demand and donations have been up since the pandemic.”
Goodwill also offers brand new Easter items like baskets, eggs and decorations.
“I feel like every Easter I have to buy an Easter outfit, because that’s how I grew up,” Ward said. “So, I go to the store and look for things that say ‘spring’ to me.”
People seem to purge their homes each spring, said Troy Sasser, an employee at Restoring Hope Thrift Store in Wildwood.
“We get more donations, then we have more inventory, but we do have more people buying,” Sasser said. “Sometimes it can be a gamble if we have so much stuff and things slow down.”
Winter residents donate a lot when they are leaving for the summer, Sasser said. The store, which benefits the Combat Veterans to Careers organization, receives a lot of knickknacks, dish sets and picture frames. People are buying sofas and larger items the most, he said.
“Because of COVID, you can’t get new couches right now,” he said. “We sell around six or seven couches a week.”
The thrift store doesn’t get rid of items during spring cleaning, they just mark the prices down, Sasser said.
Michael Leahy, manager of Our Mother’s Attic thrift store in Wildwood, said with donations increasing he needs more volunteers processing the items than working on the floor. He thinks the store’s donations increase about 25% in spring.
“The northerners who move back and the people who rent buy things that aren’t in the rental, then they donate the stuff when they leave,” Leahy said. “People drop off a lot of linens and decor. We get a lot of jewelry as well.”
Roberta Sydorko, an employee at Our Mother’s Attic, which is a ministry of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, said right now customers are shopping for spring motifs and anything with bright colors. Easter also drives sales, with people buying bigger pots and pans for holiday meals, she added.
Leahy said when spring arrives he likes to spruce up the store after the busy winter seasons. He recently painted the outside of the store and plans to revamp the dish area.
Donovan Conaway can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or donovan.conaway@thevillagesmedia.com.
