Spring break travel nears record numbers

Florida is the place to be for spring break. Florida is the top destination in the country for spring break, beating out Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York City, San Francisco and New Orleans, according to AAA.
About 40% of Floridians are planning or have already gone on a spring break vacation, which is an increase of 26% from last year. The state’s beaches, theme parks and multiple cruise ports are a big pull for tourists.
“AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. Americans, however, are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises, and attractions.”
Although some of Florida’s famous West Coast spring break destinations, including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, were impacted by Hurricane Ian and some places are dealing with lingering red tide, visitors continue to flock to the state as a whole.
Cruise trips are a popular vacation option this spring break, and the top two ports in the world are the Port of Miami and Port Canaveral, according to the 2023 State of the Cruise Industry Report from Cruise Lines International Association.
Port of Miami gets about five million visitors embarking and disembarking at the port or visiting in transit each year. Port Canaveral gets about 4.3 million visitors embarking and disembarking at the port or visiting in transit. Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale is also a popular port and the fourth most visited.
Miami and Orlando, which are on the East Coast and in Central Florida respectively, are some of the top destinations in the state for spring break.
Both cities’ international airports experienced record breaking numbers last year and at the beginning of this year.
That momentum has continued for the spring break travel period.
Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) spring break travel period started March 4 and ends April 18. The airport expected about 7.3 million passengers then, about 1 million more passengers expected than last year, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
In the first two weeks of spring break at the airport several passenger traffic records were broken.
About 2.7 million passengers traveled through MCO in the first two weeks. The airport had about 95,282 departures on March 11, which broke the airport’s previous record of most departures in a single day. The previous record was from March 2019, the last year before the pandemic.
March 18 was the second busiest day in airport history with 93,801 departures and March 19 was the third busiest with 93,662 departures.
Miami International Airport (MIA) also expected a busy spring break travel period, which, for them, runs the entire month of March.
As of Tuesday, about 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed the airport in the last month, said Greg Chin, communications director for MIA. This year there were less airline seats available in March, but the passenger numbers were still on par with the number from last year at the same time.
Since the pandemic, MIA has seen a decrease in international travel but an increase in domestic. Last year, domestic travel increased by 10% but international travel is now having a rebound, Chin said.
“We think this year it will be back to what we saw in 2019,” he said.
Local transportation services such as Workman Transportation are also breaking records this spring break. The business offers shuttles to and from Orlando International Airport.
“It’s unprecedentedly busy. More travelers than ever,” said Linda Workman, co-owner of Workman Transportation. “We’re taking more people in a week than we ever have. ... They’re coming to visit their families and get out of bad weather.”
Numbers this March were better than what the company saw in March 2017 — the company’s busiest spring break month until recently.
In March 2017, 9,358 people used the shuttles to go to or from MCO, Workman said. She believes this month will be better based on how weekly numbers have been.
For example, the week of March 19 to March 25 had about 2,100 people use the shuttles.
When business is slower at Workman Transportation, smaller shuttles that can seat 14 or 22 passengers are used. With current spring break numbers, shuttles that can seat about 40 or 56 passengers are being used.
The business recently bought four new coach buses that seat about 40 passengers to meet demand.
The increase in airline passengers and the growth of Orlando International Airport, which opened a new terminal in December, is impacting business at Workman Transportation.
“It’s busier than we expected,” Workman said.
