Spirits shine bright at local events

Neighboring communities are getting in the spirit with several holiday events in the coming weeks. Lady Lake will host its annual Christmas parade with a “Christmas Under the Sea” theme at 10 a.m. Saturday. “We definitely have a true small-town feel to our Christmas parade, which gives it a charm that you are not going to find in many of the bigger ones,” said Mike Burske, Director of Lady Lake’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s a very personable parade where everybody knows everybody, which is a huge asset to us.” The parade will make its way down Old Dixie Highway from Guava Street to Griffin View Drive. Burske said the new theme will bring surprises for guests, such as a pirate ship float.
“You just never know,” Burske said. “This is our 17th year doing the parade and with this new theme, you could even see SpongeBob and mermaid floats.”
The parade was very small when it first started, said Doris Turlo, a parade organizer with The Lady Lake Christmas Parade and a member of the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club.
“But as time went by, it grew,” said Turlo, of the Village Mira Mesa. “Because everybody liked it. And, with it being down in Lady Lake, it can be seen by anybody there and people have always had a wonderful time there.”
Burske said the parade has 45 participants, from local businesses to youth sports organizations, and he hopes everyone who comes out will enjoy what they have put together.
Another local event celebrating the season is Light Up Lady Lake, which will take place at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 9 at Veterans Park in the log cabin area at 106 S. U.S. Highway 27/441.
“We will have the Villages Elementary of Lady Lake chorus performing, and Santa Claus will also be there,” Burske said.
Guests are welcome to take pictures with Santa and enjoy the lights surrounding the cabin.
“It’s just fun to see the reactions when the lights are turning on, and all the gasps you can hear in amazement of what has been accomplished with the event,” Burske said.
The town also is hosting its luminary walk Dec. 15-17 at Heritage Park, 312 U.S. Highway 27/441.
Residents can walk through the park in the evenings while it is lit up with hundreds of luminaries.
“The event is held from dusk to night, ending at 11 p.m., and the luminary walk gives the park a quaint feel,” Burske said. “Heritage Park has a great atmosphere, and with the event it is just a beautiful way to celebrate the holidays.”
The Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Christmas Parade from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Historic Downtown Leesburg, featuring floats, performances and a chance to meet Santa.
There also will be festive food and dazzling Christmas light displays around downtown.
“Everyone likes to have things to do during the holiday season,” said Joa Harpster, membership and events director for the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce. “And Leesburg has some great traditional events that have been around for years, like the Christmas on the Water that’s happening on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Venetian Gardens, and we have some newer events like the Leesburg Olde World Market.”
Christmas on the Water is a lighted boat parade held on Lake Harris, with entertainment and food vendors starting at 5 p.m. and the Light Up Venetian Gardens event at 6 p.m.
The Leesburg Olde World Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Towne Square in Downtown Leesburg.
“The Leesburg Olde World Christmas Market is a re-creation of Christmas markets that one would find in countries such as Germany, France and Austria during the winter holidays,” said Gary Sligh, contributor to the Leesburg Olde World Market and owner of Gary Lee Sligh Fabric Arts.
The City of Leesburg also is hosting its seasonal pop-up Christmas House from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Dec. 10 for those interested in holiday gifts and decor.
In Wildwood, the Winterfest event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wildwood City Hall, 100 N. Main St., its annual holiday parade will take place at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 starting at Wildwood Middle High School, and there will be a Cookies With Santa event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road.
Faith Callens can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304 or faith.callens@thevillagesmedia.com.
