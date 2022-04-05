Spencer announces her resignation from DeSantis appointment

A Sumter County commissioner appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is stepping down after less than two weeks in office, citing a medical emergency.
“It is with great regret that I tender this resignation,” Diane Spencer wrote on Monday. “I was honored by Gov. DeSantis’ appointment and had looked forward to serving the citizens of Sumter County. Unfortunately, a medical issue has arisen that requires my withdrawal.”
Spencer was appointed by DeSantis on March 18 to fill the seat of suspended commissioner Oren Miller, who is awaiting trial on a felony perjury charge.
The resignation has been processed by the governor’s office, confirmed Bryan Griffin, deputy press secretary.
It is effectively immediately.
“Consequently, the position will be reopened,” he said. “When any appointment decision is made, our office will issue a formal statement.”
Spencer is a retired attorney with more than three decades of legal experience in contract law and bond issues in Florida.
She is an elected representative on the board of the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District, a seat she has held since 2008. Prior to that, she served from 2004-08 as a supervisor for Community Development District 5. She also serves on the UF Health Central Florida Hospital Advisory board.
“I appreciate her willingness to put herself forward for the appointment,” said Bradley Arnold, county administrator. “I anticipated that with her background with the District government and her law experience that she would quickly assimilate into the role. She was already demonstrating that. We were looking forward to having her serve. I think based on the urgency of her notice, there’s no question she is making the right decision for herself and her family at this time.”
Spencer thanked Arnold in her resignation letter.
“Mr. Arnold, please extend my thanks to your staff,” she wrote. “You and your team have been most helpful during my brief time of service. Our county is in great hands.”
The news added more upheaval into what has been a chaotic year for the commission.
On March 25, a judge refused to drop the case against Miller and fellow suspended commissioner Gary Search, who were arrested last December on charges they lied under oath during a criminal investigation.
Both men have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting a trial date that is not expected before June.
If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.
DeSantis’ suspension of the men means both of their seats will be on this fall’s ballot unless he reinstates them first.
On Monday, Miller moved to convince voters he’s still the best man for the job and filed to run again for the seat from which he has been suspended.
A failed Democratic candidate for the 2018 House of Representatives, Miller has filed for the race as a Republican.
Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen said there is no legal roadblock to Miller defying DeSantis and running or being elected since he has not been convicted.
Search has not yet filed to re-run for the seat from which he was suspended. It is currently held by DeSantis appointee Roberta Ulrich, who has filed to appear on the ballot.
Both Miller and Search have asked the public to bankroll their legal defense through online fundraisers that allow political contributors to mask their identities.
Search and his supporters also have passed the hat at gatherings of the Property Owners Association, without explaining to donors how their monetary gifts will be reported in public disclosures required by law.
Miller initially pledged to return all donations, then reversed course.
“The plan is to move the money into my checking account so I can write checks to my attorney and legal advisers as required,” Miller wrote last Friday. “The funds are to be spent for my legal defense and to return to work.”
Commission Chairman Craig Estep could not be reached for comment.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
