Spanish Springs to welcome new FMK restaurant

FMK Restaurant Group is expanding its presence in The Villages’ original town center.
The popular company led by Fred Karimipour will take over the restaurant space in Spanish Springs Town Center currently occupied by Augustine’s 1812 House. Augustine’s will close its doors at the location Friday.
FMK experienced great success with Coastal del Mar, the seafood grill it opened in Spanish Springs in November 2022. When the opportunity for a second restaurant at the square presented itself, Karimipour jumped at the chance.
“We are absolutely excited to have another opportunity in Spanish Springs,” Karimipour said. “It’s a great location with tremendous potential.”
FMK will immediately begin the process of selecting a new concept and name for the location with plans to reopen in fall 2023, Karimipour said.
“We look at the area to come up with an idea the entire area can benefit from, then we build the concept around that idea,” he said. “Then we can move on to storyboarding the name, the menu, the design and bring it all together.”
The McIntyre family, which has operated the restaurant since November 2020, will remain in The Villages and turn its full attention to its other property in The Villages — Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing.
“We’re going to pull the entire family back together and focus all of our efforts into the Lighthouse” said Brittany McIntyre, Lighthouse Point manager. “This is our home. It’s where our hearts are.”
McIntyre said the family is revisiting planned upgrades at Lighthouse Point.
“We had some big plans before we got into Augustine’s that we put on hold,” she said. “We’re excited to get another opportunity to move forward with that. We can’t wait to be able to share them.”
The McIntyre family is confident in the future of Augustine’s.
“We have the utmost respect for Fred and his team,” McIntyre said. “That helped make this decision easier for us.”
Karimipour opened his first restaurant in The Villages in 2011. He also owns Bluefin Grill & Bar, Bonifay Country Club, Belle Glade Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Harvest Restaurant & Bar, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.
He turned Coastal del Mar into an overnight sensation in Spanish Springs.
“The reception we received at Coastal del Mar has been amazing,” Karimipour said. “The residents welcomed us with open arms. We are excited to do it again.”
Karimipour is a firm believer in the future of Spanish Springs, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year.
“We are honored and thrilled to be part of everything that is happening in Spanish Springs,” he said.
The new restaurant is just one element of ongoing upgrades at Spanish Springs including new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options.
“Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the reuse that residents want.”
Other updates coming to Spanish Springs include:
• Construction is well underway to create new opportunities to live in the heart of Spanish Springs with The Lofts at Van Patten House — seven one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.
• Blondies, an outdoor bar inspired by the Sawgrass Grove outdoor area, will provide another gathering place. It will be located alongside the creek next to the The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
• Genesis Health Clubs will breathe new life into the Rialto Building, which was undergoing renovations as a movie theater when the pandemic closed theaters around the world and brought filmmaking to a halt.The renovation now underway includes a nutritional area, juice bar and smoothie shop that will be open to the general public in addition to fitness upgrades for members.
• New exterior facades of the Van Patten Building and the El Mercado Building are being updated to make storefronts more retailer friendly.
• The main entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square is getting a fresh new look. The ruin walls on either side of Main Street at the intersection with U.S. Highway 27/441 soon will feature new signage boasting The Villages logo and Spanish Springs Town Square name. Designers are also exploring the addition of a lighted “The Villages” sign to the golf cart bridge that spans the highway.
• Nearby, work is started on the future Cordoba Recreation, which will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path, postal station and open space accessible to all Villagers. A neighborhood of 25 villa homes will be built at the location in a future phase, bringing more residents close in proximity to Spanish Springs.
“We are committed to keeping Spanish Springs and all our town centers active areas that serve as focal points for our residents,” McCabe said. “It’s all part of continuing the dream for residents for generations to come.”
