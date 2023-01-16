Spaghetti dinner on VHS Boosters’ plate

The Villages High School has produced big-time athletes over the years, with members of The Villages Buffalo Booster Club cheering them on along the way. The boosters also support student-athletes with scholarships, which they fund through events like the annual spaghetti dinner and auction being held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in The Villages High School’s cafeteria. The dinner takes place right before the boys’ basketball team’s game against the South Sumter High School Raiders. “Our members look forward to getting together with one another and then cheering on the Buffalo at the boys’ basketball game,” said Gary Nellans, president of the group. The boosters hope to raise around $4,000, which would be about $1,000 more than last year.
To meet that goal, the club will auction off multiple items and sport memorabilia from prominent VHS athletes, including an Oklahoma City Thunder jersey signed by Tre Mann.
Mann is class of 2019 VHS graduate who was a five-star recruit and played with the Florida Gators before going into the NBA.
Also up for auction will be a signed basketball from Sam Walters, a class of 2023 forward for VHS who is committed to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s basketball program.
Several professional sports memorabilia items also are on the auction block, such as baseballs signed by MLB Hall of Fame center fielder Duke Snider and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson.
A minimum bid of $50 is set for these big items.
Tickets for items such as framed sports photos will be $5, and the auction will feature around 28 items total.
“(The boosters) also are interested in seeing what items they can bid on in the auction,” Nellans said. “All have fun and attempt to outbid people on a few items.”
Tony George, of the Village of Amelia, is a booster and will run the auction. George said all items are donated, so all profit goes directly to the scholarship fund.
“There are some very unique items,” George said. “Especially at this price.”
All the proceeds from the dinner will fund the scholarships as well.
The Villages Buffalo Booster Club awarded $16,500 in scholarships to 11 student athletes last school year, the most it ever has given.
Nellans hopes to give just as much or more this year, depending on demand and funds.
“We plan to award 10 to 12 scholarships, depending on the student athletes that apply,” Nellans said.
The boosters have given more than $110,000 in scholarships to student athletes since the group started in 2003.
“I’ve been here 21 years and this is the best supporting group,” said Richard Pettus, VHS athletic director and head football coach. “We couldn’t be happier to have this group support us.”
Pettus said members have built relationships with students and acted as mentors.
“It’s a pleasure and a joy to work with The Villages Buffalo Booster Club,” he said. “It’s a special group. They go above and beyond to do additional things in their program and in our program. They are truly our No. 1 supporting group.”
Pettus said when VHS football alumni were invited back to The H.G. Morse Range this past November, graduates were shocked to see boosters still supporting students years later.
“Many tears and many hugs were shared that night,” Pettus said.
The spaghetti dinner and auction are open to the public and tickets are not necessary to attend.
VHS cafeteria staff will prepare the dinner and dessert. Meals for adults will be $15 while student meals will be $5. Carry-out meals also will be available.
The boosters hope residents, students and other members of the community attend the event to support students athletes and the scholarship program.
“This is our main fundraiser for our scholarship fund that involves the members of the community,” Nellans said.
George believes in the education and programs provided for students at VHS.
“This is a great school and has wonderful kids,” George said. “This is a wonderful place as far as education is concerned. They do a great job with the kids.”
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
