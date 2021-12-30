EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally published in the Daily Sun on March 22, 2021.
Villagers and community leaders who live south of State Road 44 are voicing concerns that a potentially crippling tax increase in Sumter County will derail or delay future commercial development as The Villages continues to expand southward.
Residents in the southern area were ecstatic to welcome the first grocery store to open in the area when Publix opened its doors earlier this month. Many of them waited several years to have golf-cart access to retail and commercial services that have opened or will be opening soon at Magnolia Plaza.
Many Villagers living in the area hope to see continued growth with restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies and medical offices on the wish list.
Those hopes could be jeopardized if the Sumter County Commission follows through on a proposal from three newly elected commissioners to raise the impact fee by as much as 150% on new development, according to Andrew Bilardello, a resident of the Village of Fenney and president of The Villages Republican Club.
“We just got the Publix at Magnolia Plaza and we finally got connectivity to Brownwood when they opened the new bridge, which is awesome,” he said. “But we still want to see more commercial development down here. Some people might say businesses will still come because they’ll follow the people. That might be true for some of the bigger companies like Publix. But smaller business, the mom and pop places, those are the businesses that could be scared away if they raise impact fees.”
Edna Santana-Wales said when she and her husband Jim moved to the Village of Fenney from their previous home in the Village of Gilchrest, they knew it would take time for the commercial development to catch up to the residential growth. But now people are anxious to see more services in the area, she said.
“We knew we’d have to get in the car to drive to the grocery store or to get a hair cut,” she said. “That was no big deal to us. But it is nice that we can take the golf cart to do our grocery shopping again. We’re looking forward to more growth in the south end — gas stations, drug stores, more restaurants. There’s all kinds of things people would like to see. But those things might not come if the commissioners raise the impact fees.”
Joe Elliott, a resident of the Village of Linden who represents the area on the Wildwood City Commission, said residents south of 44 are eager to see even more development.
“You can’t walk down the street in Fenney or Linden or any of the other villages down there and have a conversation with somebody without them asking ‘What’s going on the corner over there?’” he said, “or ‘Are we getting any new restaurants?’ or everybody’s favorite ‘How about a Trader Joe’s?’ or any other big-name company they were familiar with in their neighborhoods before they moved here. But if this go through we might not get Trader Joe’s or the restaurants or other things people would like to see.”
Dean Barbarree owns property off of Warm Springs Avenue and U.S. Highway 301 that he hopes to turn into commercial development, but those plans are now threatened by the potential increase.
“We’ve owned that property for 15 years and we’re preparing it for commercial development,” he said. “We’re working now to find potential tenants there. These deals can be difficult in normal times and when you’re coming out of a pandemic, it’s even more difficult. And that’s not even factoring the potential for increased impact fees that could force costs up exponentially.”
Barbarree said he has seen first hand as a developer how impact fees can grind all development to a halt.
“Increasing impact fees always seems like the easy answer if you need more revenue,” he said. “But in general it doesn’t produce the results they are looking for. I’ve seen municipalities double or triple impact fees and it shuts down all growth. Businesses who may want to expand simply can’t do it because they are burdened by fees.”
Roger Kass, a past president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates, who now lives in the Village of Marsh Bend, raises another potential growth factor that could be affected.
“The biggest impact might not even be on the commercial side, it could be industrial,” he said. “The Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park is just getting off the ground. Raising the fees could discourage companies from coming to Sumter and instead they’ll build their manufacturing warehouses or distribution centers elsewhere. The tax revenue that those industrial developments would generate would help cover the increasing costs of running the county. If we lose that revenue, that’s a big loss.”
A dramatic tax increase certainly would hurt efforts to bring businesses to The Villages of Southern Oaks area, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development.
“The initial proposal of a 150% increase is massive and would be untenable for a lot of folks,” he said. “It will have a cost. That’s the bottom line. It will hamper our ability to put together the larger scale commercial projects. From our perspective, it will likely slow down and maybe lessen the scale of what we’re able to develop.”
County data shows The Villages Developer is already paying 10 times the amount of road impact fees — $3.3 million in 2020 — as any other builder. And it paid almost half of all the ad valorem taxes paid by the county’s combined top 10 commercial properties — $860,480 in 2020.
Renick said The Villages’ long-range plans could be dramatically impacted.
“We certainly have land set aside for future commercial development,” he said. “We want to bring folks moving into new areas the same services and conveniences that can be found throughout The Villages. We want it to be a universal experience for everybody. If this increase goes through it will almost certainly slow down, in the best case, and in the worst case, alter those future plans.”
One major project that could be in jeopardy is the development of a 400-acre Wellness Village south of Florida’s Turnpike that would include a new UF Health hospital.
“That’s a huge one,” Elliott said. “This could be the biggest thing that has come our way in a long time and we’re trying to put up roadblocks. That just doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Elliott points out the hospital and associated campus not only would provide first-class medical care, but it will bring doctors, nurses and other professionals associated with the healthcare industry to the county.
“We’re in a retirement community, so medical facilities are always the top priority,” he said. “But this will also attract the kind of professionals who are going to add to the intellectual capital in the city. And it will create a new job market for the area.”
The potential loss of the hospital is a major concern for Bilardello.
“A new hospital would be huge for this area,” he said. “Just think about how many people and jobs that would bring to the county. And of course that’s not even taking into account the fact that we’d have a first-class hospital nearby so we don’t have to drive to Leesburg or Lady Lake. People are excited about that. But if they raise the impact fees, those are calculated by the square foot. So you’re talking millions of dollars more that they’d have to pay in fees up front. That could force them to say, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’”
Elliott is worried the county’s decision will have wide-reaching impact that could slow the development of not just The Villages in Wildwood, but other projects throughout the city. The current construction boom in Wildwood produced a $3.4 million surplus for the city for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“If you look at the county’s strategic plan, the mission statement is ‘to provide the most efficient effective and responsive government to achieve economic growth.’ That’s what this county has always been about,” he said. “Sumter County does the economic development for the county and all the cities in the county. So we’re relying on them. If they start doing things like this that are going to jeopardize the economic development, what are we even doing?”

