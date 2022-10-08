Sounds of Europe strike happy chord

Music is an important part of any culture.
It also played a key role in the nations represented during the second edition of the Heritage Festival Friday at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Throughout the event several bands performed at different spots on the square, playing a variety of German and Italian tunes, as well as a few popular tunes. The Z Street Band kept the music going at the Gazebo, while over at a stage on Del Mar Drive, the Brussels Sprouts German Polka Band, a nine-member band from Orlando, brought its special blend of German, Polish and Bohemian polka music to the crowds.
Group leader Rick Kissinger, who also plays clarinet and soprano sax, has relatives who lived outside of Frankfurt.
“To me, German music takes you to a different country, a different place and time,” Kissinger said. “It’s always upbeat, never depressing. It’s brass and woodwinds and percussion, and who doesn’t love the accordion?”
The Villages Sunshine Strollers set up shop near Amerikanos Grille to play a bunch of upbeat tunes, including “In Heaven, There Is No Beer” and “The Hokey Pokey.” They came dressed in German attire, including Barb Sisson, who sported an authentic hat from Innsbruck in Austria, with the rest of her outfit from Amazon.
Sisson plays bassoon in the group, an instrument not normally seen in a typical German band.
“I like to think I’m rare,” said Sisson, of the Village of Sunset Pointe.
Sisson has been part of the band for the past four years.
“Instead of playing on a stage, you’re out there with the people,” she said. “You ad-lib a lot. That makes it fun for us.”
Resident groups including the Pacific Paradise Dancers, the Sounds of Scotland, the English Country Dancers and the Spanish Folkloric Dance Group showcased their skills to the audiences.
Prior to the festival, The Villages Recreation and Parks Department sponsored the German-Italian Parade that wound its way around Spanish Springs.
More than 20 groups participated, decorating their golf carts in German and Italian motifs.
Tom Parisi, the Benvenuto Italian American heritage club president, equipped his golf cart with a large speaker tied down on the roof. He plugged in his Roland accordion to help amplify it while he played songs from the Lazio region of Italy during the parade.
“It’s my heritage,” said Parisi, of the Village of Hadley. “(The parade) is great. Everyone respects each other.”
One of his favorite songs to play is “Reginella Campagnola.”
“It’s a polka song, it’s fast,” he said. “It’s very popular in that part of Italy.”
The Villages German Band featured a few decorated golf carts in the parade.
Ed Schaeffer, who plays drums in the group, and his wife, Jeannie, added beer mugs, small pointed flags with the German flag’s covers, and a small beer keg in the back. The Schaeffers spent about a half-hour decorating the cart, but Ed spent some time figuring out how everything fit.
The Schaeffers, who both have German heritage, made their first appearance in a parade in The Villages.
“It’s a fun time together, and to have a nice cold German beer,” said Ed, of the Village of Gilchrist.
As for the music, Jeannie added that “it’s a part of the culture. It’s having fun and enjoying life.”
Katherine Crowley brought her friend Manya Murano to the parade, who saw it for the first time.
“I thought it was wonderful,” said Murano, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. “And I’ll be back next year. I couldn’t believe how they decorated their carts. They were beautiful.”
Crowley attended many of the resident parades through the years.
“It’s very community-oriented,” said Crowley, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. “(Compared to the Rose Parade), this seems more real.”
Crowley especially liked when a group of children received several flags and different shaped balloons from the parade participants.
“You would have thought they got a million dollars,” she said.
