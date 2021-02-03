Some theme parks’ annual passes in flux

The future of Floridians making multiple visits to theme parks, particularly Disney parks, may look different from pre-pandemic travels. Walt Disney World Resort has shut down its passholder program to first-time buyers, while its sister park in California has stopped the program entirely. While annual passes for other Central Florida attractions remain available, some local Disney fans have canceled bus trips and kept a close watch on safety changes at the parks. “I just renewed mine,” said Debbie Winters, president of Mickey’s “Fan”atics. “Nobody’s having any problems renewing, you just can’t let it lapse.”
What is the status of annual passes for Central Florida’s attractions?
Since Walt Disney World Resort reopened in a limited capacity in July, it hasn’t sold new annual passes, only renewals.
So far, Disney World’s hiatus on new annual passholders and Disneyland’s end of its program haven’t inspired competitors to follow suit.
Universal Orlando Resort still has annual passes available for sale on the theme park’s website. In fact, it’s offering a discount where anyone who purchases an annual pass will receive three free months of park visits.
SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Legoland Florida and Gatorland still offer annual passes.
How are locals reacting?
Rich Leopold, president of the Goofy Villagers — one of two local Disney fan clubs in The Villages whose members include Disney World annual passholders — thinks it won’t be until 2022 when annual passes return.
Leopold, of the Village of Collier, said he’s cautiously optimistic that theme parks will soon operate the way they were before the pandemic.
“I think it will go back to normal, the FastPasses will start up again, I think the annual passes will start up again,” he said.
In the meantime, members of Goofy Villagers and fellow Disney fan club Mickey’s “Fan”atics are taking precautions.
While some members have met up in groups at Disney World, both clubs haven’t been organizing buses to the parks because of health concerns. Goofy Villagers’ bus trips to Disney are canceled at least through June.
And all members are wearing masks and keeping a safe distance. Winters said everyone is following the rules because of Disney park staff’s strict enforcement of mask-wearing mandates.
Right now, all Disney World visitors — annual passholders included — must make reservations via the Disney Park Pass system before their visit, according to Disney World’s website. An annual pass alone will not guarantee park entry.
Why are annual passes changing?
Theme park expert Ady Milman, a professor at University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management, who teaches theme park and attraction management, points out that Disney World’s attractions are operating in a more limited capacity.
Disney’s approach gives as many visitors as possible the opportunity to visit the park, not just its annual passholders.
“There will be more space available for perhaps the out-of-state or international market,” Milman said. “People have to make reservations and they don’t want to encounter no availability, especially if they’re traveling from a long distance.”
A Disney World spokeswoman declined comment.
Beyond that, people visiting over a shorter period of time — those who stay in hotels on theme-park property and make more food, drink and merchandise purchases — tend to generate more revenue than an annual passholder, he said.
Milman also thinks passes won’t return until next year. But when COVID-19 concerns ease, he sees annual passes returning in some form. He says it’s possible that theme park operators may consider the possibility of future events that could cause uncertainty in their ability to stay open. On Jan. 15, Disneyland in California, which shut down for 10 months due to COVID-19 restrictions, announced the end of its annual-pass program. Disney World was shut down for more than three months, and reopened in July.
