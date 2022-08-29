Social club raises funds for firefighter

Lake County Fire Rescue Firefighter Blake Kocielko always aspired to save others’ lives — so he was shocked when he found out that he would have to fight for his own. Kocielko, 28, is battling brain cancer, and on Saturday The Warehouse in Leesburg hosted a fundraiser for him to help with medical costs. “I appreciate The Warehouse for supporting me and doing what they can to support my cause,” said Kocielko, of Deltona. “I also appreciate The Warehouse for inviting me and my family to this event and hosting the benefit dinner.” The Warehouse Social Club and Eatery, a social club of the Military, Fire, Police Support Association, hosted the event that featured musician Jersey Frank, a chance drawing and dinner.
“When I read Blake’s story in the newspaper, I took it upon myself to search on social media and find one of his family members to ask permission for (The Warehouse) to host a fundraiser for them,” said Johnny Nave, president of the Military, Fire, Police Support Association. “Blake and his family are facing a very daunting task right now, and if we can help take some of the pressure off, then that’s what we will do.”
Kocielko considered himself a healthy person until he was rushed to the emergency room because of severe headaches.
“He complained of dizziness, feeling like he was going to pass out and said he heard loud noises within his ears,” said Colton Kocielko, Blake’s brother.
In mid-June, Blake found out he had a tumor on his left temporal lobe, which started to spread to his right temporal lobe.
That is when doctors delivered the news that Blake had brain cancer.
“It’s definitely been hard and very uncomfortable for us,” said Colton, of Clermont.
Colton said Blake has been in and out of the hospital since June undergoing surgeries and getting prepared for chemotherapy.
Nave said Blake’s story stood out to him and The Warehouse not just because of his diagnosis, but because of his efforts to pursue the life-saving career of being a firefighter.
“When an illness like this strikes anybody, the financial burden on the family is just tremendous, and Blake being a first responder falls right into our mission: We support those who support and protect us,” Nave said. “When someone pursues the career to run into a burning building as opposed to running out, it takes a special kind of person.”
All proceeds from donations, tickets and food sold will go directly to the family.
“Our goal behind this event is to raise $2,500 for Blake to help with any medical needs he may have,” Nave said.
Members of Lake County Emergency Medical Services, Leesburg Fire Department and Lake County Fire Rescue attended the event. Several longtime members of The Warehouse also attended the event in support of Blake and his journey.
“I think this event is awesome,” said Tina Laracuente, longtime member of The Warehouse and resident of Leesburg. “Someone who has to go through something so devastating like this needs community support and someone to help him.”
To make a donation toward Blake’s medical expenses, visit gofundme.com/f/blakesfight.
