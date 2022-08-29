Social club raises funds for firefighter

From left to right, Jordan Kaiser, Blake Kocielko, Colton Kocielko, Tabitha Kocielko, Margaret Kocielko and Donald Kocielko attended Saturday’s fundraising event hosted by The Warehouse Social Club and Eatery in Leesburg. The social club of the Military, Fire, Police Support Association hosted the benefit dinner to help pay for medical bills for Blake Kocielko, who was diagnosed with brain cancer.