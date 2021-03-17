Smart development pays off for Wildwood

Thanks to smart strategic planning and a recent boom in construction throughout the city, Wildwood finds itself in a prosperous financial situation, according to city officials. The city of Wildwood, at the midpoint of the 2020-21 fiscal year, is once again exceeding revenue projections and anticipates a budget surplus of about $3.4 million. Development across the city in different regions, from The Villages expansion south of State Road 44 to new commercial developments in Oxford, and new communities springing up along county roads 466A and 462 is providing a consistent revenue stream, said Jason McHugh, Wildwood city manager. “We’re experiencing substantial growth right now and, with that, revenue across the board is increasing,” he said. “We have exceeded our projections for the third straight year.”
Mayor Ed Wolf said the current surplus is a positive for the city and its residents, both in the short and long term.
“We’re in a very fortunate position right now,” he said. “No. 1, it gives us a chance to address some capital projects that we’ve had on the books for a long time.”
During a special meeting of the city commission on March 1, assistant finance officer Lynzey McClellan provided a budget outlook that revealed the city is expected to have about $6.4 million in its general fund reserve balance at the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30. That is $3.4 million more than the recommended amount of 25% of the operating budget, which would be about $3 million.
The surplus will instead be diverted to help fund outstanding capital projects, including road construction and stormwater projects, McHugh said.
“This allows us to redirect those funds into projects we’ve already identified and will greatly reduce the need for us to borrow money to get those projects done,” McHugh said.
Wolf said careful planning from McHugh and the city commission have led to well-managed growth throughout the city that benefits the entire community.
“We made a decision a number of years back that we wanted to make sure that any growth would take care of itself,” he said. “We didn’t want to put the residents on the hook for anything. And it has worked out very well for everybody.”
Longtime Wildwood Realtor Danny Smith agreed with the mayor’s assessment.
“The commission has done a good job in preparing Wildwood for growth,” he said. “There have been times when they were maybe too ambitious and, over time, they scaled back when needed. But they made the right adjustments and you can see how it’s working with the progress we’re seeing now.”
Conservative budgeting has also helped put the city in a prosperous position, Wolf said.
“We have taken a conservative approach in terms of budgeting, but we’ve been able to see a real influx of revenue while keeping taxes down,” he said. “Now we’ve got money that we can use for projects we’ve been wanting to do for years. It’s satisfying to be able to meet those needs of the community.”
Commissioner Joe Elliott, of the Village of Linden, is also proud of being able to keep taxes low while still seeing the benefits of development.
“We’ve adopted the rollback rate every year I’ve been on the board,” Elliott said. “That’s something I’m proud of. We’re in a situation where we all know the growth and population is going to provide us greater income, even with the rollback rate. It’s a healthy position to be in.”
The current budget windfall will only help with larger projects on the wish list for the future as part of the city’s strategic plan, Elliott said.
“The budget is just a small piece of governing the city,” Elliott said. “We put together every year, along with the budget, a strategic plan. That’s the North Star. That’s all of the things that are important for the residents and for the city in order to become what we want to become.”
Elliott cited a citizen survey conducted last year as part of revising the city’s comprehensive plan that indicated renovating the downtown area as the residents’ top priority.
“The No. 1 item across the board that came back on that survey was renovating downtown,” Elliott said. “I sort of saw that handwriting on the wall, but I was surprised that it held as the top priority throughout the city. So now that we know what the problem is, how do we go about solving it? Well, the budget is the how.”
The Villages expansion south of SR 44 is a major component of the revenue stream coming into the city. However, newer developments such as Trailwinds Village and Beaumont on CR 466A and Oxford Pointe off U.S. Highway 301 have contributed heavily to the current outlook.
“At one time growth in Wildwood was The Villages and that was it,” Elliott said. “But we have new construction and development areas in Oxford, on 466A and 462, even in downtown Wildwood if you can believe that. Those parts of the city are growing as well. Understanding the needs and wants of the people has been key to making that a success.”
Wolf said that diversity creates more opportunity.
“It just expands the opportunities we have to provide things residents of the city have been asking for,” he said. “When you look at how we’re growing with Trailwinds and Beaumont and in Oxford, we’re seeing exciting development across the entire city and everybody has a part in it now.”
The changes are turning Wildwood into a community where families want to live, according to Smith.
“I graduated from Wildwood High School in 1983 and back then, the majority of the class I graduated with left town,” he said. “If you didn’t want to work in farming, for the power company or the railroad, there wasn’t much left. Now these kids graduating can find a good job right here and they don’t have to move away. Pretty soon it might be like it used to be way back when, with two or three generations all living next to each other.”
That’s something Elliott believes will happen as well.
“I think the situation we have now with the building industry and the industry to support that and the other tertiary industry in the area, people who get married today and start families can look forward to their kids staying here for as long as they want to,” he said. “There will be a good job market to support them.”
Elliott has particularly high expectations for the planned community support district being developed by The Villages south of County Road 470.
“When I look at what’s coming, I’m excited about the new area being developed by The Villages where they are putting in a second charter school and new family neighborhood,” he said. “I think that’s a brilliant idea. That area as a workforce housing area will provide for the future. Having a good, solid workforce here that will contribute to the benefit and welfare of the city, I think, is fantastic and we’re looking forward to that.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman
