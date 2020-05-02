Small-business kick-start begins Monday in Villages

It’s a new beginning Monday at Banner Mercantile and hundreds of other retail shops and restaurants in The Villages. The Villages logo store will reopen two of its three stores Monday morning after a monthlong hiatus. “We’re so happy to be back open to serve our customers,” said Patty Boyd, The Villages retail manager for the logo stores. “We’re excited to see everyone again.” The Brownwood and Spanish Springs logo stores will reopen under strict guidelines that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued last week for all stores in Florida as part of Phase I of his Re-Open Florida strategy. “We’re going to be following all of the safety rules,” Boyd said. “We’ll have hand sanitizers, and we will require all customers and sales associates to wear masks.” The governor unveiled a three-phase reopening strategy in collaboration with key business and government leaders who served on his Re-Open Florida Task Force, said state Rep. Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.
“This is a strong first step on our path back to normalcy,” Oliva said. “I commend Gov. DeSantis for his continued efforts in returning our great state to prosperity through thoughtful and deliberate methods. The governor has guided us through this crisis with results that far outperformed the models, as well as other states. I am confident his leadership will return us to a thriving Florida.”
All businesses in The Villages and elsewhere in Florida must abide by restrictions designed to protect the public’s health and safety, according to the executive order DeSantis issued.
Retail stores, licensed restaurants and food establishments may reopen so long as they don’t operate at more than 25% of a county’s approved building occupancy, according to the new state guidelines. Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing. And other restrictions may apply.
These guidelines are important to revitalizing small businesses in The Villages, said Lindsey Blaise, president and CEO of Citizens First Bank and member of the Florida Bankers Association board of directors.
“Small businesses are vital to our economy in The Villages,” she said. “From the goods and services they provide to the people they hire, our community wouldn’t be the same without our local small businesses.”
It was personal for Blaise, too, when President Donald J. Trump signed into law the federal stimulus program that provided many small businesses in The Villages with the means to pay their employees even though closed.
“As a local small business, we understand firsthand how important it is to continue serving our customers and providing for our employees,” she said. “That’s why we worked so hard to get our local businesses access to the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. I am so grateful and proud of our team that worked around the clock to support our community.”
The Villages hometown community secured around $84.2 million in forgivable, payroll stimulus loans on behalf of 566 small business applications during the first round of the federal stimulus program.
“And we continued to receive calls from businesses throughout the three-county market who have indicated they would like to be part of round two,” said Brad Weber, the bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer.
More than 2,000 small businesses operated in The Villages metropolitan statistical area as of the third quarter 2019, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is a 30% five-year increase. Those businesses employed an average of 26,082 workers in the quarter, a 25% five-year increase. Total wages recorded for the third quarter also are on pace to set another annual record. Wages in the third quarter were 80% of the yearly total, increasing by 46% over the previous five years.
The stimulus dollars that Citizens First Bank secured supported businesses like Kylie’s Closet, a fashion jewelry store at Brownwood, and The King’s Gallery, an art-and-framing gallery at Spanish Springs.
“Citizens was great,” said Michael Hackett, owner of the Brownwood store.
Kylie’s will resume sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, with sights set on satisfying shopper demand for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, he said.
“We’ll be taking all the precautions we can think of,” said Michael Hackett, owner of the fashion jewelry store. “We’ll set up hand sanitizer at the door and limit capacity to 10 people or less. We’ll probably only take credit cards. And we’ll set up a 6-foot tape behind the register for social distancing.”
The bank’s assistance was a godsend, said Candy Coldwell, owner of art-and-framing gallery.
“Citizens was fantastic,” she said.
The gallery will reopen Monday mostly at reduced hours, Coldwell said.
“It’s wonderful news for us,” she said about reopening. “We would like people to wear masks, and we’re going to be very careful about how many people can be in the store at one time. But it’s fantastic news.”
