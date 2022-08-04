Skilled volunteers take help to the next level

For many educators, the desire to teach doesn’t end once they retire. Carolyn Ruhe, co-founder of Tutors For Kids, estimates around half of its volunteer tutors are retired teachers. “For many of them, they appreciate getting to step back and not take the lead,” she said. “They like helping the students and not worrying about running the classroom.” Many organizations in the tri-county area rely on skilled help from trained professionals to provide services. At Tutors For Kids, that doesn’t mean a teaching background is necessary.
“We get a lot of engineers who help kids with math,” said Ruhe, of Oviedo. “Of course they help with assignments, but they also just need to be a good, supportive role model.” Lazarus Free Medical Clinic in Wildwood provides free specialty medical care to uninsured people and those living below the poverty line. Manager Myrta Aviles said without the providers, the clinic would shut down.
“We have close to 20 providers, 14 registered nurses and 15 volunteers,” Aviles said. “They all work for free by donating their time. It is a blessing to work here with them.”
Aviles has volunteered at Lazarus for 13 years and said the help the facility offers is often life-changing.
“We provide a service that is desperately needed, because if someone cannot afford to go to the doctor they risk (their condition) getting worse,” said Aviles, of Leesburg. “We have providers who offer help within whatever their specialty is.”
Lazarus relies on licensed medical professionals and nurses to give care. Aviles said a few of the providers who don’t treat at the clinic accept patients at their own practices under the efforts of Lazarus.
Lazarus is at 210 Wonders St. in Wildwood but treats patients from places like Gainesville and Apopka.
“If you qualify, we want to be able to help you,” Aviles said. “I can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of something so beneficial and necessary.”
Friends of SoZo Kids needs people with cosmetology experience to provide free haircuts at Saturday’s Back-To-School Bash.
The event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ocklawaha Bridge Baptist Church will provide thousands of backpacks, shoes and school supplies to children who live in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.
Friends of SoZo Kids board member LaRae Donnellan said hairstylists are needed and welcome to volunteer, and the only requirement is that they bring their own haircutting tools.
“We have a few, but we are looking for more people,” the Village of Dunedin resident said. “We also need people with a steady hand to help paint nails.”
Donnellan said when more people volunteer it means a lighter load for everyone involved. Email contact@friendsofsozokids.com.
“It’s going to be outside, so it’ll be hot,” she said. “The more people we have helping, the faster we can help all the kids.”
Dozens of mental health professionals volunteer with Transition Life Consultants, a local organization that provides free mental health services to those who are eligible.
“We have 24 people who are absolutely wonderful mental health professionals,” said Pat Hayes, director of TLC. “In the last six months we’ve helped 2,200 people who deeply need our services.”
Hayes, of the Village of Buttonwood, is a retired licensed clinical social worker and founded TLC in April 2017.
TLC staff members need to have maintained a license in their home state for at least 10 years in order for Hayes to get them a limited license.
“We are all retired and we wanted to do something to help people,” she said. “These are people who are doing a service they would have charged for before coming to TLC.”
Since TLC began, it has helped more than 12,000 people get necessary and sometimes lifesaving care they otherwise would not receive.
“Sometimes it’s a long waiting list, sometimes they cannot afford it, so they go without,” Hayes said. “So we give them professional care for free.”
Any mental health professional who wants to give their time and skills back to the community through TLC Services can contact for more information.
Sally Read, co-president of Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club, said a majority of the group’s volunteers are people with experience in construction, carpentry, engineering and architecture.
“Those members are generally team leaders, because they don’t need to be told what to do, they just start doing it,” said Read, of the Village of Tall Trees. “There is a lot of collective knowledge because they owned their own companies for building or pressure washing.”
Read said volunteers with home repair skills are especially helpful when they provide free home services through the group’s Villagers Home Assist program.
Co-President Kevin Tucker, of the Village Del Mar, has experience with home repairs and flipping houses, so the jobs are easier for him than they might be for the average person.
“I never did it professionally, mostly just self taught, but it’s something I feel comfortable doing,” he said. “I never ran a business but I feel confident enough in my skills to help people.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
