Sizzling heat shows few signs Of letting up

Florida’s sizzling heat remains relentless, with the heat index at or near 100 degrees Fahrenheit for several days with little sign of letting up. On Thursday, northern Central Florida had a heat advisory with the index going up to “extreme danger” levels with heat indices feeling as hot as 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While no heat advisory is forecast for today, it will still feel very hot outside. Expect it to feel as hot as 102 degrees, according to the weather service. For those who have never experienced Florida in the summer, understanding Florida’s heat may help people prevent heat-related illness when enjoying outdoor activities and know how it can affect power usage in their homes.
Explaining the Heat
When a Central Florida summer isn’t stormy, it’s hot.
Average temperatures from June through August in The Villages are above 80 degrees, with highs in the 90s.
Forecasters also use the heat index, which measures air temperatures in relation with relative humidity, to tell how hot it feels — and it can feel 10 to 30 degrees hotter when relative humidity is a factor, the National Weather Service stated.
“It’s what my skin tells me it feels like, even if the air temperature tells me it’s something else,” said Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
When humidity in the atmosphere is high, sweat doesn’t evaporate from the body as easily, which makes the weather feel hotter, he said.
Bill Cason knows this firsthand. The avid pickleball player spends at least two hours a day outside.
So he keeps his car stocked with a cooler full of bottled water and sports drinks like Gatorade, which contain electrolytes that help the body stay hydrated. He also wears a hat to keep cool.
“Sometimes we feel better than normal and we kind of let things go a little bit,” said Cason, of the Village of Pine Hills. “You can feel great one day and not need it as much, but you need it every day.”
Preventing Heat Illness
When the heat index is dangerously high, it can feel hot enough to make people sick.
That’s why heat illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion are concerns for people who work and play outside.
Warning signs for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; pale, clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea; muscle cramps; dizziness and headaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated.
Signs of heat stroke include a body temperature of 103 degrees or more; hot, red or dry skin; and a fast, strong pulse, in addition to signs of heat exhaustion, the CDC stated.
Outdoor activities may be canceled or postponed when the heat index is more than 104 degrees, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation & Parks Department.
The department’s staff takes steps to keep Villagers comfortable when the heat index is still high, but not high enough to cancel activities.
For instance, water and ice-down towels are available for anyone participating in outdoor activities at recreation centers and complexes. When the heat index is between 95 and 104 degrees, water breaks are mandatory every 30 minutes and the decision to postpone or shorten outdoor activity is advised.
A general rule of thumb people should consider is to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon or early evening hours, whether it’s yard work or recreational activities, said David Casto, Sumter County Emergency Management Director.
If such activity can’t be avoided during those times, he suggests taking the activity task by task and incorporating breaks for water and/or rest in between tasks.
Identifying a heat illness can be difficult because the symptoms may be mixed in with normal responses to the heat like sweating, Casto said.
“It’s difficult to realize an emergency because it sneaks up on you, and the symptoms are there but it’s all mixed in,” he said.
Casto recommends people seek medical attention immediately if they feel faint or vomit following outdoor activity in hot weather.
Managing Power Usage
When indoors, air conditioning offers relief from the hot weather.
But it can also get expensive. Homeowners’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems on average comprise about 35 to 40% of their energy use, according to SECO Energy, citing the U.S. Department of Energy.
SECO Energy spokeswoman Kathryn Gloria suggests homeowners schedule annual check-ups of their air conditioners to help their units operate more efficiently and identify potential problems before they happen.
“Yearly maintenance will also help you avoid unexpected and often costly repair bills,” she said.
SECO offers home energy assessments, which it describes as an “online energy audit” that identifies suggestions for potential energy savings based on a person’s home and lifestyle. To take the assessment, go to secoenergy.com/energy-assessment.
They also have an energy estimator tool that calculates the estimates cost of energy use for their home’s appliances and electronics, available at secoenergy.com/energy-estimator.
Homeowners may consider several low-cost and no-cost practices to lower their energy bills while also keeping their homes comfortable in the summer, Gloria said. These include using natural light in the daytime and keeping lights off when rooms are unoccupied, turning off ceiling fans when rooms are vacant, and turning off bathroom and kitchen ventilation fans, which bring warm air into the house from inside.
