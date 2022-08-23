Sisters in Harmony resumes its musical season

The women's barbershop chorus Sisters in Harmony lives up to its name both musically and socially.
"We feel like sisters," group director Jan Haley said. "We refer to each other as sisters. It's a very family feeling, the warmth."
Member Diana Ballard added she enjoys getting together with friends who like making music together.
"It's like family," she said. "It's a congenial environment. We have a lot of laughs and a lot of smiles. It's a good time. It's very special."
The 15-member women's barbershop chorus jumped back into rehearsals about three months ago, and have returned to singing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
"It felt wonderful to come back," Ballard said. "You miss your friends. To see everyone was a big homecoming."
The group performs songs such as "Over the Rainbow," "Java Jive," "Sh-Boom," "The Glory of Love," "God Bless America," and "The Irish Blessing."
"All the old stuff," Haley said, laughing.
The group started practicing a few Christmas songs for the upcoming holiday season, including a song new to the group, a lullaby called "O Mary Rock."
"It's very cool," Haley said.
Sisters in Harmony has been around for about seven years. Haley said she keeps its membership numbers small, usually around 25, so the group could travel easier to the facilities better than a larger group.
"They are a very giving group," said Haley, of Buffalo Crossings. "They want to volunteer and bring their music to these people who are shut in. Sometimes we'll have maybe 25 show up for the performance, maybe four will show up. Their attitude is, we want to sing for whoever is there and give our best performance and to make their day."
In a few instances, Haley said some of the audience members, who haven't spoken in a while, are singing along with the group.
"Music is quite a healing process," Haley said.
"Sometimes the audience gets tears in their eyes," Ballard said. "It brings back memories. You see them mouth the words along to us."
Haley has been singing in barbershop choruses since her high school years. At the time, she came across a piece of music one of her friend's fathers had. She got three other girls together and started singing.
"I got hooked on it," Haley said.
She spent around 30 years coaching and directing choruses, mainly in the Homewood, Illinois, area. On a few occasions, she traveled around the Midwest to coach singers.
A quartet she sang in was invited to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
"That was a highlight," Haley said. "It was very exciting. They told us the queen would show up, but she didn't for us. You had that expectation of 'Oh, my God, is the queen going to be here?'"
Ballard was part of the Belle Chords, which Haley was directing at the time. When Haley formed Sisters in Harmony, Ballard joined that group.
"I knew Jan, and I knew what she could do," said Ballard, of the Village of Hemingway. "Jan has a way of coalescing the group together and bringing out the best musically. It's the most thrilling thing."
While working different jobs in medical profession, Ballard enjoyed playing the keyboards, but she always had an interest in singing.
She moved to The Villages after retiring in 2010, when she set her sights on a long-held dream.
"It's a time of life where I wasn't working my career," Ballard said. "It's an opportunity to have some fun with music. I wanted to do barbershop, and that's what I did."
Ballard lends her voice to both a cappella groups and classical choral singing, but she prefers the barbershop sound.
"When the harmony is sung to perfection, you can hear notes that aren't sung called overtones," Ballard said. "It sounds accompanied, but it's all about the voices. It's a beautiful thing."
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.