Sign-up starts today for Camp Villages

Mary Ann and Ralph Grah look forward to the Camp Villages summer program each year, but their granddaughter gets even more excited about it than they do. Riley Grah, 8, has participated in Camp Villages since she was 3, and Mary Ann said Riley eagerly awaits the program’s brochure each year so she can pick out the activities that will provide the most summer fun for her and her grandparents. This year’s program runs from June 6 to Aug. 5, and registration begins today for the first four weeks, which run through July 1. The brochure can be found at regional recreation complexes and at campvillages.com.
“For the last three weeks, Riley has been asking me, ‘Is the brochure out? Can we look at it yet?’” said Mary Ann, of the Village of St. James. “I picked up the brochure when it came out and didn’t tell her, so she came over and instantly started going through it.”
Camp Villages is in its 21st year of providing intergenerational fun for Villagers and their families. Each summer, the program sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department hosts about 4,000 children, ranging in age from 3 to 16.
This year’s program will have more than 150 events over the course of nine weeks, and registration for weeks five through nine — from July 5 through Aug. 5 — begins June 23.
Space is limited for all events, said Yajaira Perez, recreation supervisor for lifestyle events, so grandparents should sign up as soon as possible. Residents can register at campvillages.com, districtgov.org or any regional recreation complex.
Perez said she looks forward to offering new activities such as Harmonica Basics, Magic Hobby and Magicians Club, and Pop Trivia, as well as expanding popular events from previous years.
“We doubled the amount of Wacky Wednesday Water Games this year,” she said. “They were really popular last year because it was a fun way for the kids to cool off outside while playing, so there are more on the schedule this year.”
Perez said they also added more Just for Teens events, which are for kids ages 13-16.
“Camp Villages is for grandkids of all ages, not just young children,” Perez said. “Older kids come to The Villages to visit their families and we want to provide them engaging entertainment, too.”
Activities range from indoor craft events to outdoor sports and games and more. Day one kicks off with a Just for Teens full swing golf clinic, and other activities in the lineup include shuffleboard, kite making, dragon boating, luaus, nature walks and leather crafting, just to name a few.
Camp Villages is fun for families, but recreation staff look forward to it as well, Perez said.
“Planning for Camp Villages is hectic and can be overwhelming at times, but it’s worth it because everyone on staff who participates gets to put part of themselves into the program,” Perez said. “We can staff them in areas they are passionate about. If someone expresses an interest in astronomy, they can lead those programs.”
Perez likes knowing recreation staff members can learn alongside the kids during Camp Villages.
Michele O’Donnell, recreation facilities manager of Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex, helped design the Camp Buckaroos program for kids ages 3-6.
O’Donnell said Camp Villages is one of her favorite recreation department events.
“This is my 10th year participating in Camp Villages,” she said. “I am so excited every year. I look forward to the excitement.”
O’Donnell said one of the best parts of Camp Villages is meeting so many people.
“The diverse groups of people we get to see is great. We get grandkids from all over the country and the world as they come visit and spend time with their grandparents,” she said. “But it’s also awesome to see the local kids come year after year and watch them grow and learn.”
Her favorite part is seeing children interact and make friends with each other.
“Seeing them get to know one another and have fun together throughout the years is really special,” O’Donnell said.
Riley lives about an hour away from her grandparents, so she gets to attend as many events as she wants, Mary Ann said.
“She’s doing some new events, but she also asked to do things she did last year that she loved,” she said. “She’s doing the monarch butterflies event, and she even has milkweed growing outside her house. She’s definitely doing the cupcake decorating because she loves helping in the kitchen, and she really, really loved the patriotic flag making event and is doing it again this year.”
Riley’s younger sister, Peyton, is 2 years old and will be eligible next summer.
“With how passionate Riley is, I won’t be surprised if it rubs off on her sister,” Mary Ann said.
To see the catalog of events, visit campvillages.com. For more information, call 352-753-1716.
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.