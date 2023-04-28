Shows offer chance to support young artists

Since its opening, The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center has supported local young artists and provided a space for them to perform for the public.
Patrons can show their support for students at The Villages Charter School at upcoming performances of The Villages High School Spring Choir Concert on May 4, The Villages High School Spring Band Showcase on May 5 and The Villages Charter School Spring Dance Concert on May 11-13.
“Everyone at The Sharon is honored to be able to help these future stars have a platform to showcase their talent,” said Sierra Weiss, booking manager for The Sharon.
“The Villages High School Choir was actually the second act to grace the Sharon stage, right after Patti LuPone joined us for the opening gala on April 30, 2015. The VCS Band followed followed in The Sharon’s second week as a performing arts center, and The Villages Charter School dance and musical programs started performing on The Sharon stage in 2016.”
VHS Choir
The choir will perform at 7 and 8:30 p.m. May 4 in the Lobby Lounge.
“With our unique historical architecture, the lobby presents a very specific opportunity for the VHS Choir to express their full vocal range in a space made to elevate every song,” Weiss said.
Mark Lehnowsky, director of choral activities, said students have worked on a variety of challenging pieces for the concert, including “¡Ayúdame!” by Carlos Cordero, “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel” arranged by Moses Hogan and “Stabat Mater” by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi.
They also will perform a brand new piece that Lehnowsky wrote for the choir.
“It’s a very varied concert,” Lehnowsky said. “There is something for everyone who likes choir music.”
He said he is proud of the students and their work.
“They are doing really spectacular things,” he said. “This is our first time taking two groups to the State Music Performance Assessments. You have to qualify with nearly perfect ratings at districts, so it’s an honor.”
Those who attend the concert will not be disappointed, he said.
“Having support from Villages audiences would be game changing for us, really,” Lehnowsky said. “(The students) have had tremendous growth and it’s wonderful to watch. They embraced some extremely difficult and emotionally challenging music.”
VHS Band
More student musicians will showcase their talent and hard work at the Spring Band Showcase at 7 p.m. May 5 on the main stage of The Sharon.
Hannah Warner, The Villages High School band director, said the showcase will feature ensemble pieces as well as works highlighting different sections of the band.
Audiences can hear a piece from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” percussion pieces and much more, including a piece written by a high school student who studied music theory.
“I had the students pick ensemble pieces that they liked,” she said. “The color guard students also are working on solos.”
Warner said students have worked diligently in class and during after-school rehearsals.
“This year, the students have improved on their individual instruments, and every year, it’s fun to see younger students grow into leadership roles,” she said. “Band helps with their interpersonal skills as well.”
She said they always are grateful for support from The Villages.
“We hope to see big crowds come out,” Warner said. “It would show the kids love from the community that they love.”
VCS Dancers
The Villages Charter School Spring Dance Concert will be performed at 6 p.m. May 11, 7 p.m. May 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 13 at The Sharon.
The concert includes performances from all grade levels, including the Early Childhood Center, as well as the middle school and high school Golden Girls. ••Audiences can see a variety of dance styles at each show, including high kick, jazz, pom, hip-hop, contemporary/lyrical and ballet. Some groups will perform tap and musical theater selections on select dates.
Shelly Warren, The Villages High School dance instructor and Golden Girl director, encourages members of the community to support the students by attending a concert.
“These performances are a culmination of hard work and a celebration of the success students have experienced throughout the year,” Warren said. “For our Golden Girls, these shows serve as a final moment to be on stage together and to celebrate the success they have experienced this season one final time.”
Performing on stage in front of supportive audiences helps build confidence and character as well as dance skills, she said.
“We have seen so much improvement since the students stepped into our studios in August for their first class,” Warren said. “Our dancers work incredibly hard and we can’t wait to see their final product on stage.”
Tickets for each show vary in price and are available at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
“These students have been training, rehearsing and preparing all year to showcase what they have accomplished,” Weiss said. “Many have been playing music, dancing and singing their whole lives, and it is a joy to see young talent shine under the spotlight.”
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
