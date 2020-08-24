Show your colors — and donate for food

The annual College Colors Day Funds for Food competition is heating up. Instead of teams collecting food this year, they will accept donations for Funds For Food, which will continue to benefit local organizations. This year’s event is hosted by The Villages Media Group and sponsored by Publix. Supporting and nourishing communities is part of the company’s mission statement, according to Publix, and the company is excited to be the presenting sponsor. The drive is from today until Sept. 3.
How to donate
There are three ways to donate. Residents can fill out a Funds for Food Check Submission Form, attach it to a check and drop it off at any of the nine Citizens First locations in The Villages. Checks should be made out to Abundant Life Ministries and attached to a check submission form. Those using credit or debit cards can go to thevillagesdailysun.com where a link to donate will appear, beginning today. The third option is downloading and opening a QR Code reader on a smart phone or tablet and scanning the QR box below. It will open a secure webpage where people can make a donation. First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded to teams with the most donations through Sept. 3 and will be announced Sept. 4.
Who benefits
The proceeds from the drive will be split between Beyond the Walls in Fruitland Park, Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, Grace Tabernacle Church’s food pantry in Wildwood and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen in Wildwood. “There’s always a need, but this year is different because of so many out of work,” said Chelsea McLain, marketing and magazine manager of The Villages Media Group and coordinator of the drive. “Summer is already hard on the pantries and the pandemic has made it harder.” Barb McManus, president of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, said the drive would help supply more food to help people in need. “We are made up of volunteers, so any help to feed those in need is appreciated,” the Village of St. Charles resident said.
Submit a Selfie
To celebrate the drive’s end, instead of a party on the square, participants are encouraged to send a selfie of themselves or their team dressed in college colors to collegecolorsday@thevillagesmedia.com. Those who participate will be entered into a drawing where five winners each will receive a $100 Publix gift card. Submissions will be accepted today through Sept. 3 with winners announced
Sept. 4. “COVID-19 has really changed the way we do everything, and College Colors Day is one of those things we had to look at in a different way,” McLain said. “I am thankful that I work in a community with so many great people who understand the importance of this event and were willing to help us find a way that keeps everyone safe.”
