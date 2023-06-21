Show Kitchen serves up cooking demo

Bob and Carolyn Yankovitz made sure not to miss a detail of the first cooking demonstration at the new The Villages Show Kitchen on Tuesday.
Carolyn took photos while Bob took notes on the four-course meal prepared by Scott Copeland, executive chef of food and beverage at The Villages.
“I thought it was outstanding,” said Carolyn, of Stonecrest. “I really thought it was good.”
The demonstrations now will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, where the community can learn about and taste foods prepared by Copeland and his staff.
The Villages Show Kitchen inside The Market at Sawgrass Grove became the final addition to the space when it officially opened Tuesday. It joins a lineup of restaurants and stores including Willy’s Original, Little Fin Seafood Shack, the Southern Oaks Pro Shop and The Villages Grown.
The kitchen was full of people from The Villages and surrounding communities excited to attend the first event and learn how to cook Copeland’s creations. Curious passersby also slowed down to sneak a peek.
“It felt pretty good,” Copeland said about leading the first demonstration. “I think it ran pretty smoothly.”
Copeland made queso and chips, pimento cheese and multi-grain bread with zucchini bread-and-butter pickles, chickpea salad lettuce wraps, and gluten-free peanut butter cookies with chocolate ice cream for a crowd of about 20 people.
As Copeland demonstrated how to cook each dish, the audience watched him up close or on the two overhead televisions while staff passed out plates of food and drinks for people to taste.
Carolyn, who is a plant-based eater, was especially excited to see staff at the show kitchen offer a class on food she eats.
“I am absolutely stuffed,” Carolyn said.
Some people took home boxes of food they couldn’t finish, while others cleaned their entire plates after each course.
Staff also gave out notepads so participants could take notes on how to make everything, as well as a folder with all of the recipes so they could try cooking the foods at home.
Copeland has worked in the restaurant business for more than 25 years in the Orlando area, including with the Walt Disney World Company. He is happy The Villages Show Kitchen is open and he can offer the demonstrations and possibly other events.
“This is awesome. I’m really happy,” he said. “I’m glad now we’ve jumped that hurdle, so now it’s real. Now we just have to keep doing it. Consistency now.”
Carolyn hopes Copeland features more plant-based dishes in the future, and Bob thought the entire event was “excellent.”
Their favorite course was the pimento cheese with zucchini bread-and-butter pickles.
“I was really happy to come in,” Carolyn said.
They also enjoyed how accessible Copeland was, as he was talking with the crowd and answering questions.
“We want to make sure we have the interaction with you,” Copeland said during the morning cooking demonstration Tuesday. “Any question is a good question.”
Karen Deskins and Trisha Leek scored a front-row seat, eager to see what was getting cooked up at the first event.
“I actually want to learn a little more about plant-based cooking,” Leek said. “I tried to incorporate that a little bit into my cooking, and I’m not the greatest cook. I mean, I’m learning. I’ve learned later in life.”
Deskins, of the Village of Marsh Bend, and Leek, of Leesburg, also commented on how personable Copeland was with everyone.
“I like how he has a relationship with everybody and talks to you and gives you little tips,” Deskins said.
Deskins plans to attend a future cooking demonstration that features Greek food and hopes to bring others along.
Thursday’s demonstration featuring Argentinian food is sold out. Other future cooking demonstrations will include Spanish tapas, charcuterie and more.
About 20 people can attend each class and the cost is $60 per person. For more information and to sign up, go to thevillagesentertainment.com. The demonstrations are listed under “Ticketed Experiences.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
