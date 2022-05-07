Shoppers rush to buy gifts for mom

Mother’s Day is a time when people spoil moms with flowers, candy and other gifts, and retailers in the community spend weeks preparing for the influx of people shopping for the moms in their lives.
Jeff Osterman, owner of Plantation Flowers and Gifts in Southern Trace Plaza, said Mother’s Day is “hands down” the store’s busiest holiday every year. “We do easily two or three times the amount of business during Mother’s Day than any of the other holidays,” Osterman said. “We get busy for Valentine’s Day and Christmas, but the number of orders we put out doesn’t come close to what we do on Mother’s Day.” Families are expected to spend more than ever on moms this year, according to a news release from the National Retail Federation. Shoppers are expected to spend $31.7 billion this year, up $3.6 billion from last year’s record spending, and 84% of adults are expected to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Osterman and his business partner, Richard Doucette, prep for the holiday by hiring more people and devoting certain workers and shifts to Mother’s Day duty.
“Flowers can say a lot when words fail,” Osterman said. “They are such beautiful and delicate looking things. When you see a floral bouquet you know that a lot of love and care went into it.”
Osterman said he wants his arrangements to inspire feelings of love, gratitude and appreciation in everyone who gets a gift from the store.
Florida Retail Federation CEO Scott Shalley said the organization also predicts an uptick in Mother’s Day gift sales this year.
Shalley said the rise in Mother’s Day spending could be attributed to more people feeling comfortable shopping in person.
“Online shopping saw a huge increase last year because of the pandemic and people wanting to stay inside their homes,” Shalley said. “We are seeing a lot of people shopping in person now. This was observed during Easter and will most likely be reflected in future holidays.”
For Victoria Barnes, owner of Peterbrooke Chocolatier at Lake Sumter Landing, Mother’s Day is the last spring holiday when the store sees a big rush of customers.
“Once we pass Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day, things definitely slow down,” she said. “We pick back up around Thanksgiving when people want to bring dessert, and definitely Halloween.”
At Edible Arrangements in Southern Trace Plaza, Mother’s Day is a blur of filling orders and shipping them out on time.
“Because we work with food, there is a bit of a time sensitivity,” co-owner Becky Pilipow said. “In those two or so weeks before the holiday we are absolutely nonstop.”
Pilipow said the store needs 10 times as many employees as usual just to prepare for Mother’s Day. In the two weeks before the holiday, between 30 and 40 people work shifts prepping and cutting fruit, assembling and driving out orders.
“It’s a popular way for people to tell their moms ‘I love you’ if they can’t be there in person,” she said. “So it’s important we make that gift as perfect as possible.”
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
