Shippers see business surge during pandemic

It’s not unusual to see the Lady Lake post office handle a slew of packages at Christmas. It is unusual to experience that type of volume in the spring. But the spike in activity is occurring here and across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s been extremely busy,” said Lady Lake Postmaster Denise Buell. As more people stay home, they are getting the items they need by mail or delivery. The facility averages about 15,000 to 18,000 inbound packages a day, an amount normally seen during the Christmas season. Usually in early spring, the amount of packages coming in is about 7,500 to 10,000. The Lady Lake post office has experienced increases in shipments from vendors such as Walmart and Amazon, and a sharp rise in shipments of medications. Packages from online shopping have also gone up by about 75%, Buell said. It’s not just the Postal Service dealing with holiday-peak numbers. Analysts estimate FedEx business-to-consumer shipments have risen 20-30% during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve seen an increase in e-commerce orders and shipments — and we expect this to continue,” FedEx said in a statement. UPS delivery drivers have worked overtime to keep up with the delivery demand and recently, Amazon announced it was hiring 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to keep up. After filling all the positions, they then announced they were hiring an additional 75,000 workers.
Some local businesses have contributed to this boom during this surge in e-commerce, and have added or increased delivery and shipping operations to keep up with consumers’ changing demands.
Peterbrooke Chocolatier in Lake Sumter Landing is “seeing a whole heck of a lot more shipments,” said Veronica Barnes, one of the owners. The store offered shipping before COVID-19, but now uses it more, along with curbside pickup, because of the decrease in business the owners are seeing, Barnes said.
At the Safe Ship locations in Colony and Southern Trace plazas, business has stayed fairly steady, but employees are seeing a big difference in what is sent.
There are less large packages being shipped. Small ones with masks or toilet paper inside are going out more, said Janel Mack, owner of Safe Ship at Colony and Southern Trace.
“(It’s) things that we normally don’t ship,” Mack said. “Everybody is trying to look out for their loved ones, so that is what we are seeing being shipped out right now.”
While some businesses depend on package shipping companies to deliver orders, others have decided to make the deliveries themselves. Along with shipments, the owners at Peterbrooke Chocolatier are delivering products.
Whole Earth Pet Supply in Spanish Plaines Plaza also provided delivery before COVID-19, but limited the deliveries to locations close to the store. Now, staff are going as far as Wildwood and Fruitland Park to drop off items.
The store used to make a few deliveries a week, but now it is up to 10 to 12 per week, owner Leigh Skinner said.
“I think it’s becoming more noticeable,” Skinner said. “People are noticing they can (get deliveries).”
Robin Adams, owner of Spanish Plaines Cleaners, Colony Cleaners and Southern Trace Cleaners, began offering temporary free delivery once non-essential businesses began to close.
She started to continue to meet customers’ needs, Adams said.
Adams herself has been making the deliveries, doing about five a week. The locations have been affected dramatically from COVID-19, and the use of deliveries hasn’t completely helped business, but the stores will continue offering it along with other services.
“We are going to do everything we possibly can,” Adams said. “We do not want to close.”
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
