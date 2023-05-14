Shared hobbies strengthen maternal bonds

Residents can jump into one of the many activities in The Villages solo or with friends, but some enjoy them with family.
Moms and their kids who lives in The Villages get to continue beloved activities or try new ones alongside each other, from golf to painting or gardening.
Jan Kasma and her daughter, Kristin Hendrickson, both like to work with watercolors.
“She’s doing great,” said Kasma, of the Village De La Vista. “She hardly does anything where she doesn’t excel at it.”
“It’s been fun for me to emulate the things she does,” added Hendrickson, of the Village of Bridgeport at Mission Hills. “I can learn from her.”
Kasma, who has been painting for more than 20 years, was influenced by the nature scenes she grew up with from living in International Falls, Minnesota, and visiting Canada.
“I enjoy the creativity,” Kasma said. “I’m a people person, and I enjoy all the people (I’ve met through art), too.”
Kasma taught Hendrickson’s children how to paint, using those skills to create their own greeting cards. After Hendrickson retired and moved to The Villages, she wanted to get into the world of making art.
She started her artistic journey last year.
“I’m very new to this,” Hendrickson said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into.”
Before going to the Village Art Workshop, Kasma showed Hendrickson some of the basics, including how to hold a paint brush properly.
“It’s prettier,” Hendrickson said of the medium. “It’s not as forgiving, but I like the way the colors are muted and fluid.”
Passing on a Green Thumb
One mother and daughter duo have continued to grow their relationship through gardening.
Bonnie Berman passed on her love of the hobby to her daughter, Lisa Woods. Berman picked up her green thumb from her father, who used to plant vegetables and flowers. He planted fresh mint during the summer to use in iced tea, and he used everything from orange rinds to eggshells as compost for his garden.
“I found (gardening) challenging,” said Berman, of the Village of Tall Trees. “You learned as you went along.”
During a span of 20 years, Woods used to make floral designs on the side, usually for friends or for weddings.
“It was the love of (flowers), the beauty of it,” said Woods, of the Village of Richmond.
Berman came to The Villages in 2006, followed by Woods around 2020. Both work for the sales department for Properties of The Villages.
Berman and Woods have mainly orchids growing at their respective homes, both inside and outside. Berman has discovered that her orchids tend to bloom around the same time.
“(With gardening,) you’re right there in the moment,” Berman said. “It brings you back to what’s important in life.”
“It’s relaxing,” added Woods. “You’re finding your center. The end result is so beautiful.”
Berman gets new orchid seeds each month. She recently added a Lady’s Slipper orchid to the family.
“I’m always finding something new,” Berman said. “(The Lady’s Slipper) is so tiny. I love to find the unusual ones.”
Her favorite type of orchid is the phalaenopsis.
“They’re in bloom for three months,” Berman said.
Branching Out on Stage
Kim Young and her mom, Shirley Knight, found a common denominator on the stage through the Starlight Players.
Knight remembers watching movies when she was younger and thought about becoming an actor. “But I was too shy to do anything,” she said.
It wasn’t until she moved to The Villages some 26 years ago that her childhood dream came to life.
“Somehow they got me on stage,” said Knight, of the Village Santo Domingo. “You created a monster, because I love it.”
She leaned toward comedic roles in productions for groups like The Villages Theater Company and the Off Broadway Players.
Young came down from Ohio to visit Knight, and each time she fell in love with what Knight was experiencing in The Villages.
Knight joined the Starlight Players first about 10 years ago.
“I thought, ‘Well, I was already in Off Broadway, I need something else to do,’” Knight said. “I knew a lot of the people. They said you should come out and do Starlight.”
Knight does mainly comedy skits for the group. In the group’s recent production, Knight recreated the park bench skit Ruth Buzzi had done on “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In.”
Young, who spent her working life as a nurse, didn’t have much interest in being involved in a theatrical production.
“She was having fun,” said Young, of the Village of Pennecamp. “Now that I’m not working, what sounded like fun?”
About a year and a half ago, Knight mentioned to Young that the Starlight Players needed help backstage.
“I might be interesting to do that,” Young said. “I like organizing things and keeping things in line.”
Young makes sure the actors know it’s time to head out on stage and hand them their microphones. She also handles the audio and visual duties with The Villages Theater Company.
Knight isn’t so sure her daughter will stay away from becoming a performer on stage.
“I started out backstage, and I said, ‘I will not get on the stage at all,’” Knight said. “It turned out I got out on stage. She says not, but I said not, too.”
They have found they have bonded more since coming to The Villages.
“When you’re growing up and you’re working full time and raising a family (there’s not a lot of time),” Young said. “Now that I’m retired and the kids are grown, I have more time. We have talked a lot more than we did before.”
Helping Hands for Golf
Another mother and daughter have found a shared interest in golf.
Mary Strickland had been playing the game since 2013 before she had lost her sight completely. After some encouragement from friends and family, Strickland returned to the sport, bringing along her daughter, Milissa Fowler, as her guide.
“She helped me to get set up to hit the ball,” Strickland said. “She puts me in my stance, which way she wants me to hit it. I imagine where the ball is. I make a swing. Sometimes I hit, and sometimes I miss it.”
After about a year, Fowler decided she should take golf lessons.
“Now we golf together as a team,” Fowler said. “(Golfing) is not easy. I still go out and try my very best every day.”
The two head out to the golf courses, usually the ones south of State Road 44, with a couple of women’s groups.
“It’s getting out and doing something we can do together,” said Fowler, of the Village of Hawkins. “We’re outside. It’s her and I. It’s something that’s enjoyable.”
“I’m just very lucky to have this opportunity,” added Strickland, who lives with Fowler. “The best part is we go have brunch afterward and have a mimosa.”
Strickland hopes to get a hole-in-one some day.
“She gets close,” Fowler said.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.