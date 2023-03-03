Service dog group needs puppy raisers

Cathy Kennedy has a soft spot for all animals, but dogs are her favorite.
“I have been a dog lover since I was a little girl,” she said. “I’d bring home every stray that crossed my path.”
Kennedy’s love of dogs continued well into adulthood. She started working with Guide Dogs for the Blind in 1997 and has worked with several agencies raising service dogs since.
Today, she is a puppy raiser with Freedom Service Dogs.
“I’m raising and training my sixth dog with Freedom Service Dogs, but it’s my 12th overall,” she said.
Now, the Village of Hawkins resident is working to get more Villagers interested in raising puppies for Freedom Service Puppy raisers get to experience the satisfaction of helping the dogs grow and learn to reach their full potential, regardless of the career they go into later.
Many puppies trained through Freedom Service Dogs have gone on to assist people with autism, mobility issues and PTSD. They work with veterans, active-duty military, children and other adults, with the goal of making people’s lives easier at no cost to the person who needs help.
Autism service dogs redirect attention, provide pressure therapy and social interaction. Those that assist with post-traumatic stress disorder wake handlers from nightmares and interrupt flashbacks to reduce anxiety, help create space in public areas and provide comfort with physical presence.
Mobility assistance service dogs help open doors, retrieve items, turn light switches on and off and more.
All Freedom Service Dogs are trained with the same curriculum and learn as many as 65 cues.
Following their training, the dogs are matched with a person and then go through more training. More than 20 dog-client pairs graduated from Freedom Service Dogs in its Class of 2022.
Kennedy helped get the program off the ground and received the very first puppy in the new program in October 2018.
“In June of 2018, Freedom Service Dogs announced they were starting the puppy-raising program, and I was all in,” Kennedy said. “I was thrilled it was right in my backyard when I lived in Colorado, where FSD is based.”
Currently, only three puppy raisers live in The Villages, with a few more puppy sitters available to help for short stints.
“Our puppy sitters help watch the dogs when the raisers need to go out of town and cannot take the puppy,” Kennedy said. “It also gives them an opportunity to see what it’s like to have a puppy in their house and what raising them is like.”
Although puppy sitters are important too, Kennedy emphasized the greater need for more puppy raisers.
“We’re getting more dogs for training in mid-August,” Kennedy said. “Living in The Villages provides endless opportunities to socialize these special pups.”
Erin Conley, director of communications for Freedom Service Dogs, said puppy raisers are vital to the success of the program.
“It takes a special person who can have a puppy in their home, raise them and commit the time and dedication it takes to train successful service dogs, then hand them over,” she said. “They help with the basic obedience and socializing so they get used to working and being in public.”
Conley said after about 10 months of training, the puppies are returned to Freedom Service Dogs for a few weeks of final training and evaluation.
“We give them tests, kind of like standardized tests in school, to see where the dog’s strengths are and what their personality is like,” Conley said. “Then we can match them with the best possible person on our waiting list.”
Conley joked that the process is similar to dating.
“Not every person will work well with every dog and vice versa,” she said. “We have to make sure they have good chemistry so they can have a good partnership.”
For more information about becoming a puppy raiser with Freedom Service Dogs, call Kennedy at 720-3634-2711 or visit freedomservicedogs.org.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
