Senior Games help relight competitive fire inside

Like hundreds of Villagers, Tiny Cazel moved to Florida's Friendliest Hometown with the notion of playing plenty of golf.
That was more than two decades ago. Now she's ready to get started.
You might say the Village Santiago dynamo got a little sidetracked. Finding there wasn't much in the way of women's softball in The Villages, she played a role in getting it off the ground. And that task seems modest compared to how she fully leaped — and ran and threw — into track and field.
"I'd never compete if I couldn't do my best and be around the top 10,” said Cazel, who has reaped 44 National Senior Games medals over that span, 30 of the golden hue.
She's not an anomaly. Especially not in The Villages, where Cazel may own one of the larger sets of athletic hardware but is merely a vanguard for the competitive side of the active aging lifestyle for which the Senior Games serves as an outlet.
You see it in Gordon Ralph and Andy Miller, who have logged about 15 years with the Villages Aquatic Swim Team and took home six medals apiece from last month's nationals in the Fort Lauderdale area.
Or Bud Bettler, of the Village of Amelia, who has racked up more than 200 marathons and nearly 96,000 miles over the decades. His wife, Barbara, took up distance running 10 years ago and competed in her third nationals.
Or Diane McCarthy, of the Village of Citrus Grove, survivor of both breast cancer and a heart attack who took home three medals on the volleyball courts.
Or archer Blair Peterson, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, still firing arrows nearly a half-century after competing professionally. This year marked his first National Senior Games gold.
Or cyclist Joseph Frost, of the Village of Linden, for whom the Senior Games was the logical next step to find top competition after crossing the age 50 threshold.
Or folks like Diane Spindel and Don Koopman, among more than 10,000 out-of-state entrants who came with their own ambitions for a share of hardware.
If you're going to put in the work, why not test yourself?
"We still like competing and pretending we're young again,” said Deb Halterman, Miller's daughter and Village of DeLuna swimmer who captured four medals at nationals. "It's fun to be able to do it at our age.”
Nearly 12,000 NSG athletes will second that outlook.
That's the number of entrants for the just-completed Games, held with the COVID-19 pandemic still not that far in the rear-view mirror. Even with the festival delayed six months, it goes down as the third-largest turnout since the nationals debuted in 1987.
"For some, it really is a target,” said Marc Riker, CEO of the National Senior Games Association. "It's making them get up, a reason to do something that's obviously healthy for them.
"They want to come to nationals, so they qualify. Then they may say, 'I want to finish in the top eight,' or 'I want to get on the podium.' I think people still like to have goals — something to focus on and move toward.”
That's even if the goal is to simply set a personal best, no matter what the finish.
"Making the finals was my goal, because I'm at the top of my age group,” said Bea Kearney, of the Village of Sanibel, who took bronze in the women's 70-74 high jump and added four other top-five finishes.
"You kind of know some people that are probably faster or better than you in certain events. That's just the way it is. Not everybody can be No. 1.”
Those first nationals — then called the National Senior Olympics — drew an estimated 2,500 athletes to St. Louis. Returning two years later, the number grew to some 3,400.
When the Games made their first Florida appearance in 1999, more than 11,000 athletes descended on Disney's Wide World of Sports complex and other Orlando-area locations. That led to a restructuring of more stringent qualifying standards.
That dropped the athlete count to about 8,700 for the 2001 Games in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but the number has topped 10,000 in each subsequent edition but one. The 2015 Games in Minneapolis came up 11 athletes short of that threshold.
"It is a health and well-being movement,” said Marc Middleton, a former Orlando TV sports anchor and founder of the Growing Bolder multimedia platform that focuses on the active aging lifestyle.
"For the most part, it's a community that likes to keep challenging themselves,” he continued. "To keep moving, you have to keep moving. That's the overriding moral of the story.”
Perhaps nowhere is that embraced more than in The Villages, which sent more than 300 athletes to South Florida and returned with 154 medals. That would have placed Florida's Friendliest Hometown 14th in the NSG medal table if classified as its own state.
"We're in Florida. Let's go play,” said Avis Vaught, a three-sport entrant from the Village of Belvedere and one of 10 Villagers honored in past years as the Florida Senior Games Athlete of the Year.
"Can you tell me another place that has the same opportunity? Anybody in the Midwest or (Northeast), they're dealing with snow and restricted time outside. For us in the lower part of the United States, we get the opportunity to be out a lot more.”
Even in Florida, what other senior community has its own track and field or swim teams? Not to mention clubs for archery, table tennis, badminton and cycling, plus thriving softball and pickleball communities?
"You spend time around people that are active and engaging, and you want to be active and engaging,” Riker said. "Everybody's going to have a day where you're a little tired, a little sore. But if my teammate's going to be there, I'm going to show. It's no different when we age.”
Ralph, of the Village of Country Club Hills, is a former collegiate standout at the University of Chicago who had been out of swimming for more than 50 years before he moved to The Villages. That changed when he was introduced to VAST.
"I wanted to have a community to swim with,” Ralph said. "It wasn't convenient up north where I lived. Here it's so convenient, you can't miss. The minute I found out they had a team, I joined and have been part of it for 15 or 16 years.”
Ralph, a backstroke specialist, even added a new stroke to his repertoire. Looking for a way to better maximize his experience, he learned the breaststroke after his first NSG.
He still swims both at age 90, collecting three golds and three silvers last month.
VAST President Dale Charrette got back into the pool as part of his recovery from shoulder surgery while living in Jacksonville. When his shoulder started feeling healthy enough, he decided to enter the Jacksonville Senior Games.
"I did pretty good, and that's when the competitive juices came back,” said Charrette, now living in Village Rio Ranchero. "So when we moved to The Villages, I was all excited to be part of a team.”
Charrette's wife, Gail, is a competitive runner who joined The Villages Running Club. Both went on a weight-loss regimen to get in competitive shape; Gail hired a running coach.
Dale brought home two bronze medals from South Florida; Gail placed top 20 in her age group of the women's 10K.
"He swims, I run,” Gail said. "We go to this, we go to that. We have a lot of fun.”
In all, the National Senior Games received 683 entries this year from The Villages, counting all entries regardless of how many were submitted by any single athlete. Among Florida communities, the next highest was Sarasota with 112.
In fact, one could tally up the 10 Florida locales that immediately follow The Villages and still fall shy of 683.
You read that right. Ten.
"The Villages is such an active community. People are just constantly going,” Riker said. "There's such a fun energy, and you want to be part of it.”
McCarthy first heard of The Villages while still living in Delaware, first from a friend that had moved down and later at the 2019 nationals in Albuquerque when she signed up for volleyball as an individual and a Villages team took her to round out its roster.
She moved down herself in January and quickly gravitated to volleyball and softball.
"I guess I'm just one of those Energizer Bunnies,” McCarthy said. "I just keep on ticking. My husband is saying, 'You go, Di.' That's why we're here. It's all about fun. Might as well do your best.”
Senior Games athletes, Riker said, tend to fall in one of three categories. One is the athlete who never really left the competitive realm, staying active all through adulthood.
Cazel has been playing softball since she was 5, learning the game from her dad, Edward Wagner, back in Illinois.
"My dad was with me with a ball and glove all the time,” she said. "I only had a pitcher's mitt. Imagine how thin that was back then — just a piece of leather. When the ball hit, it hurt.”
Bud Bettler was a high school runner who briefly stepped away in his 20s but took up the sport again after losing his older brother at a young age. He ran his first marathon in 1976, toeing the line a year later for the first of his 35 Boston Marathons.
Despite all that experience, Bettler has never medaled in seven National Senior Games. His top finish was fourth in Baton Rouge, which doubles as most maddening.
"I saw the (third place) guy in front of me, but I didn't think he was in my age group,” he recalled. "I'm thinking, 'I can catch that guy, but he's probably in a different age bracket.' He wasn't. My wife hounded me about that for six months.”
Barbara Bettler, by the way, had a "bucket-list moment” in Fort Lauderdale when she ran in the same 5K field as Kathrine Switzer, the Boston Marathon's first woman entrant back in 1967.
"I got my picture taken with her,” she said proudly.
Spindel, meantime, had continued to play basketball with friends in northern Virginia until someone introduced her to the Senior Games movement.
"It opened up a whole new door for me — one of excitement, of fun,” Spindel said. "I've always led an active lifestyle. To be able to still participate and compete, it's a wonderful thing.”
At the other end of the senior athlete spectrum is the one who had little competitive experience until picking up a sport late in life.
Harry Clark, of the Village Del Mar, chose tennis and swimming when he moved to The Villages in 1985. He eventually focused on tennis, winning several Florida Senior Games titles with doubles partner Carl Spraw but not getting his first NSG taste until last month.
"I came here and wanted to do something,” said Clark, now 96, who won gold in the men's 90-99 singles.
In the middle are those who were competitive once, then walked away for decades until somehow getting coaxed back into the game.
Miller, of the Village of Virginia Trace, swam collegiately at Michigan State before deciding to focus on family and career. Even after moving to The Villages, he was reluctant to get back in the water with VAST.
"I thought I'd done all the laps I was born with,” he said.
That changed when Miller swam in something called the "Geezer Jock” meet and won.
"OK, I'll join VAST,” he recalled.
Miller's first NSG gold came at the 2011 event in Houston, winning the men's 70-74 division of the 50-meter freestyle in an emotional swim.
"That was the morning after I found out my mother had died,” said Miller, taking a long pause to compose himself. "I was walking up to the starting block with tears in my eyes … and I won.”
Koopman, who owns a lumber company in Massachusetts, had been out of basketball for several years until a conversation with a sales rep more than a decade ago.
"He asks me, 'You're pretty tall. You play basketball?'” he recalled. "Sure, I used to play basketball. 'Well, I know a team that needs a tall guy.'”
Koopman now owns four gold medals as a member of The 56ers — one in each age bracket from men's 70-plus to 85-plus.
Riker acknowledges an uncertainty loomed over the 2022 Games for a time, wondering how senior athletes were coping with the pandemic.
"Your routine, whatever it was — for more than a year, you don't do it,” he said. "That was our unknown to some degree. Are people going to be sidetracked, or are they really staying with it?”
In getting reports from various athletes and state associations, the feedback was a pleasant surprise.
"They were still trying to figure out how to stay active,” Riker said. "We heard of one table tennis player (who was) doing it on her dining-room table. She took soup cans and a string so she could practice her table tennis. That was awesome.”
And when registration also exceeded early expectations, the NSGA could breathe a sigh of relief.
Now the silver lining of the pandemic delay is that it's just 13 1/2 months to the next nationals, set for July 2023 in Pittsburgh.
"We hope we can kind of ride the excitement and keep the train rolling,” Riker said.
It may not quite reach 300 strong, but figure The Villages will be well represented.
"I thought initially going down that I probably wouldn't want to do it again, but now I think I would,” said Kathy Rocchio, a gold-medal archer from Hacienda Mission Hills. "And it's in Pittsburgh, so we can visit family on the way or on the way back.
"I think once you start doing this, you want to do it again.”
