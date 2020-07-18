Senior athletes seek qualifying options

Under normal circumstances, Nate Leech and his swim teammates would have plans well in place for the Florida Senior Games. Then again, we all know 2020 has produced anything but normal circumstances. And one of The Villages’ more decorated Senior Games athletes has yet to punch his ticket. “Funny you should mention that,” Leech said this past week. “I was just thinking the same thing, about what qualifiers (are left) to occur. I’m not sure what to do, but I know there are qualifiers coming in October and November.” He’s not alone. With COVID-19 restrictions prompting April’s cancellation of The Villages Senior Games, dozens of athletes who would have booked qualification on home soil now must turn their eyes to alternative sites.
“Usually there’s around 35 of us from the swim team that go to the state Games,” said Leech, part of the Villages Aquatic Swim Team, and also a renowned triathlete. “That might be diminished this year.”
The Florida Senior Games remain on the calendar for Dec. 4-13 in Fort Lauderdale. As of now, nothing has changed about the qualifying criteria — finishing among the top five of your particular age group at any of more than a dozen local qualifiers.
Adding another layer of complexity, this year’s Florida Senior Games serve as a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games, also scheduled to take place in Fort Lauderdale.
Though The Villages Senior Games and another qualifier in Lake County were victims of the virus halt, there are at least four autumn qualifiers still on the books within a reasonable driving distance of The Villages.
That includes Gainesville, tentatively next up in mid-September. Others are in Tampa, Ormond Beach (near Daytona Beach) and Sanford.
“We’re encouraging everyone that if you can compete at another qualifier, that’s the best option,” said Jason Hendrix, communications director for the Florida Sports Foundation.
Hendrix also was quick to acknowledge that the situation remains fluid. Just last week, four fall qualifiers came off the books — set for Pensacola, Palm Coast, Pinecrest and Stuart.
Moreover, the Gainesville and Tampa Bay events have not yet opened up registration as they work out logistics. Jacksonville’s qualifier, set for late September, lists a handful of events as tentative.
“I definitely will start perusing all the different qualifiers,” said Leech, who holds eight Florida State Games records in the pool. “I want to be able to qualify, so I’ll probably be making the effort, as long as they have the games.”
The Village of Winifred resident also noted that he could have taken care of business back in February, but eventually opted not to sign up for a qualifier in Clearwater.
“I guess I should be kicking myself now, huh?” he quipped.
Nick Kent, a three-time National Senior Games medalist in golf, said he’s pointing toward the Gainesville qualifier.
“If there only winds up being one or two, it’s going to be mad with everybody trying to get into it,” he said. “But we’re dealing with it the best we can, trying to improve and get ready.”
In Kent’s case, the Gainesville qualifier has always been his target. The Village of Amelia resident underwent wrist surgery in January, repairing a broken bone that had gone undetected for perhaps two years.
The recovery process would have kept Kent out of The Villages Senior Games. He only started hitting balls again in late May. “I’m just now kind of getting back to where I was before the surgery,” he said.
The qualifying system runs into early November, where Sanford’s “Golden Age Games” serve as the final opportunity to punch a ticket to states.
“People do use that because of the timing,” Leech noted. “It’s also not that well attended, so you have a better chance to qualify. But it might be better attended this time because people have not been able to go elsewhere.
“To be honest with you, the Florida Senior Games might have to come up with some kind of alternative.”
Hendrix noted there is an option for athletes to petition for an exemption into the state Games. Applicants would need to assert that they were reasonably unable to participate in a qualifier.
“It’s not automatic,” Hendrix cautioned.
The National Senior Games, meantime, has put forth a two-pronged qualifying plan depending on whether the Florida competition can go on as scheduled.
If the Florida Senior Games goes on as planned, the qualification rules remain unchanged with one tweak. Any Floridian who qualified for the 2019 nationals in New Mexico also will get a pass into the same events in 2021.
Should the state games have to be called off, the 2021 entry is expanded to anyone who qualified for the 2017 nationals in Alabama.
In addition, the national games has announced a 2021 open registration to accommodate any athletes unable to compete at a state senior games this year. The number of available slots, though, could be limited.
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.