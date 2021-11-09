Senator visits Villages to honor Vietnam vets

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio made The Villages the first stop on his four-city tour to honor Vietnam War veterans. Nearly 200 veterans stepped forward Monday to be recognized for their service and sacrifice at a ceremony inside Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. “When you put together a nation of go-getters you get a great nation and that’s what we are,” Rubio said to the veterans in the crowd. “And part of that great nation are the men and women who in each generation — down to this one — have been willing to step forward and serve our country.” The event kicked off the four commemorations planned across the state in which Rubio will thank veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of their service location.
Rubio made his remarks before each veteran was presented a pin in honor of their service and received a handshake of appreciation from the senator.
Rubio labeled the Vietnam War as being one of the toughest and least understood wars, as soldiers found themselves in both a fight against global communism and in the midst of a civil war. He said many soldiers were not welcomed home, but it is important to honor their service and teach future generations about their stories.
“I was very impressed by (Rubio’s) talk and the way he recognized us,” said Rick Rademacher, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036. “And (with) the stories that he told, he made it sound very sincere that he was happy to recognize us. A lot of veterans – certainly Vietnam War veterans in particular – haven’t been recognized. Now we’re getting that recognition.”
Rademacher, along with Joan Suelter, post commander of American Legion 347 in Lady Lake, were introduced by Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell.
As a Vietnam-era Army veteran, Rademacher, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was among those recognized, along with his fellow Chapter 1036 members.
Chapter 1036 presented the colors before retired Brigadier Gen. Timothy Sullivan gave remarks about the major impact Vietnam War veterans have had on history.
Sullivan said veterans like the ones at the ceremony have advocated for other veterans to get recognition and receive services. He said this had a profound impact on the military and service members who need help with the effects of things like post-traumatic stress disorder and Agent Orange, a herbicide widely used during the Vietnam War.
“Thank you for your service, valor and sacrifices,” Sullivan said to the veterans.
Suelter, a resident of the Village of Gilchrist and a Navy veteran, said receiving her pin brought a lot of mixed emotions. She remembers being told not to wear her uniform in public in the 60s and 70s because people would spit on and throw things at service members who returned from the Vietnam War. While these memories can be painful, Suelter said getting recognition from government officials like Rubio remind veterans that their service was not in vain.
“To have Sen. Rubio present (the pin) to me, I just felt complete validation for Vietnam (War) veterans,” Suelter said.
Rubio told The Daily Sun that he chose to hold a commemoration event in The Villages because of its concentration of veterans, especially ones who served in the Vietnam War. One of out of every six residents here has served in the military, according to U.S. Census data for The Villages Metropolitan Statistical Area.
There are nearly half a million Vietnam War era veterans living in Florida, according to The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
“I wish I could do one everywhere, because we’ve got veterans all over the state and you can never do enough to honor them,” Rubio said.
Additional stops are planned for Tampa, Estero and Miami. To learn more about Rubio’s Vietnam Commemoration series, visit rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/vietnam-commemoration.
Staff Writer Rachel Stamford can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or rachel.stamford@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.