Sen. Scott in town for field hearing

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.