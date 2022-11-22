Sen. Scott in town for field hearing

It’s not every day the Senate Special Committee on Aging has a hearing outside of Washington, D.C., Sen. Rick Scott said Monday morning. “But, as a Floridian, I’ve long thought that we need to have a hearing down in the state so we can see and hear about the issues facing Florida’s seniors,” he said. Scott chaired his first field hearing for the committee on aging at Rohan Recreation in Sumter County, the nation’s oldest median-aged county. The hearing was on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare, & Fiscal Health” and included witnesses ranging from Association of Mature American Citizens CEO Rebecca Weber to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Although the committee has no legislative power, it can pass findings and recommendations on to the Senate. Scott told the Daily Sun the biggest thing he hoped to see out of Monday was ideas.
“I mean, the biggest thing I did as governor and in this job is just talk to many people, and you get ideas from people of ways to fix things. Also, just to hear about the problems they have so you find out exactly what issues you need to be addressing,” he said.
Monday was the first hearing for the committee on aging that Scott chaired, and the first time one of the committee’s hearings was held in Sumter County, the heart of The Villages.
“We just keep climbing on up in politics, issues and relevance, and I think that gives people even more incentive to be aware and a part of what’s going on,” said Roberta Ulrich, Sumter County commissioner.
Ulrich was part of an invitation-only audience to the livestreamed event, one that also included Sumter Commissioner Don Wiley and incoming commissioner Andy Bilardello, as well as Wildwood commissioners Marcos Flores and Joe Elliott.
During the first half of the meeting, audience members listened as witnesses discussed fiscal and healthcare issues, as well as possible solutions.
“Those who rely on Medicare and Social Security already have to be careful about how they spend their money, because if they’re relying on those programs it’s not unlimited dollars,” Scott said.
During her time, AMAC CEO Weber said Social Security was facing threats. AMAC is a conservative organization geared toward those 50 and older.
Weber cited numbers including how the Social Security Board of Trustees projects the trust fund will be empty by 2035, a projection that predates the recent cost of living adjustment.
“AMAC has a Social Security guarantee proposal,” Weber said. “It ensures the program’s long-term solvency while also returning the program to its original intent: to keep seniors out of poverty.”
The proposal is based on increasing benefits for lower income participants by changing the way the cost of living adjustment works, achieving trust fund solvency using “relatively minor formula adjustments” to extend its lifespan, and a Social Security supplemental early retirement account.
Robert Moffit focused his testimony on Medicare. Moffit is a senior research fellow at the Center for Health and Welfare Policy at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
Moffit said Medicare’s trust fund could be depleted by 2028, or earlier depending on the economy.
“There’s no way we’re going to spend less on Medicare, no question about it, but we can improve Medicare,” he said. “We can slow the growth of spending if we employ market forces, which will secure a better value for Medicare dollars.”
Inflation came up multiple times during the first half of the hearing. Inflation Hayden Dublois attributed to the labor shortage, energy crisis and government spending. Dublois is the data and analytics director at the Foundation for Government Accountability, a conservative public policy organization. He said there’s three things the government needs to do to reverse inflation’s effects.
“First, end the federal public health emergency or untie it from major expansions of welfare programs so that these pandemic-era welfare extensions will finally recede,” he said.
At the same time, he suggested creating universal work requirements for able-bodied, working age adults in the programs, like in Scott’s Let’s Get to Work Act.
He also recommended reversing “the Biden administration’s undermining of fossil fuels,” and holding the executive branch answerable for spending created by its rule-making and guidance.
Later, Scott listened to Nicholas Weilhammer, Florida associate deputy attorney general for enforcement; and Thomas Blomberg, dean of criminology and executive director of the Center for Criminology and Public Policy Research at Florida State University; and Moody, about fighting senior fraud.
“Seniors remain one of the fastest growing population segments in our state, and many of these Americans served our country,” Moody said. “They contributed to our economy in so many ways, and we owe them nothing else than to ensure they can enjoy their golden years free from victimization and the threat of scams.”
Many scammers are from outside Florida, but they’re going after Floridian seniors. When that happens, she said they have to rely on federal partners, which is why she suggested making sure there’s a specially-funded law enforcement unit.
“We’ve done that here in Florida in order to make sure that we’re best set up, but in many of these cases the offenders are not within Florida, and we have to utilize our federal partners to be able to stop the activity,” she said.
Moody also talked about various efforts her office runs to protect seniors, such Seniors vs. Crime.
Weilhammer discussed the office’s efforts, saying it sees a number of threats to seniors.
“Government imposters, charity scams, identity theft, coronavirus scams, romance scams and tech support scams are just a few of the scams perpetrated on our seniors,” he said.
Afterward, Blomberg, who has conducted research with seniors who fell victim to scams, and those who did not, said they’re working with Mayo Clinic to develop a risk assessment instrument. Health care providers and other interested parties can use it to let people and their support system, know about their risk factors.
He also proposed comprehensive community service agencies in retirement communities.
At another point, Bloomberg said fraud cases often go unreported for various reasons.
“Another thing that you might not be aware of, many people do not report because of fear of losing their independent living arrangement,” he said.
It’s a topic Scott later returned to in his closing remarks.
“We all want to live as independent as we want, as long as we can,” he said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
