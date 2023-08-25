Season of charity golf tournaments starting

Upcoming charity golf tournaments are giving players of all skill levels the chance to support worthy causes.
Local groups such as the Villages Parrot Heads, The Sophisticated Gents of Florida and the African American Club of The Villages, the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, Wildwood Police Department and The Rotary Club of The Villages are gearing up for tournaments that raise money for scholarships, Alzheimer’s research and other philanthropic endeavors.
Here are upcoming events to support:
Villages Parrot Heads Golf Scramble
The annual event is one of the biggest for the Villages Parrot Heads. This year, however, the event will be different. It will be the inaugural Rob Ainsley Memorial Golf Tournament for Alzheimer’s.
Ainsley was the club’s vice president and recently died. Club President Mark Woodland, of the Village of Gilchrist, said it was an easy decision to name the event after his friend.
“Rob was very popular and well liked,” he said. “He was everyone’s friend and we wanted to honor him somehow. People are coming out of the woodwork to show their love of him.”
The golf tournament is at 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Bonifay Country Club. Tickets are sold out but Woodland said people can still donate. All funds raised go to The Longest Day with the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Last year we raised $30,000, and we are hoping to top that this year,” Woodland said. “We give special thanks to everyone who bought tee boxes, and our sponsors Parady Financial and Streetrod Golf Cars.”
To donate money to the fundraiser, email Mark Woodland at markthesharkdj@gmail.com.
Friendship Golf Tournament
The Sophisticated Gents of Florida and the African American Club of The Villages are partnering once again for the 2023 Friendship Golf Tournament scholarship fundraiser. The event starts at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Bonifay Country Club.
Patrice Fisher and her husband, Ken Fisher, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve, are chair and co-chair of the event.
Ken said the event is put on by the two clubs, which inspired the name “Friendship Golf Tournament.”
“We started the event 10 years ago, and we have raised $341,000 thanks to the tournaments,” Ken said. “And we used those funds to give 238 scholarships to local students.”
Patrice said both golfers and sponsors can sign up for the event. Golfers can sign up as singles, couples or foursomes.
“The event is a foursome scramble, so groups of four are best but people can buy tickets just for themselves and they will get put with a group,” she said.
Tickets are $100 per golfer and includes lunch.
Ken said the event is an overall positive day because people have fun on the golf course and they raise money for a good cause.
“It’s nice to see the generosity of people and how willing people are to donate,” he said. “We hope to see the same support this year.”
Ken said the scholarships can change someone’s life — something he has seen proof of. Recently while at the doctor’s office, a registered nurse told him she was once a recipient of the scholarship.
To become a sponsor or sign up for the tournament, call Patrice Fisher at 513-379-0993.
Buffalo Scholarship Foundation Golf Tournament
Presented by The Villages Insurance and Citizens First Bank, the annual event raises money for the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation and is used to fund post-secondary scholarships for The Villages High School graduating seniors.
Randy McDaniel, The Villages Charter School’s director of education and event organizer, said the event is still open for early signups.
“Until Sept. 8 if people sign up early they get a discount,” he said. “Tickets are $125 per golfer at the discounted rate.”
McDaniel said he enjoys the event because it supports the students and gets the community involved with the school.
“The Villages is a great place full of people who love to put the students first and give back to the school,” McDaniel said. “This has been our major fundraiser for 19 years that sponsors our scholarships, it’s the engine that drives our ability to support the students.”
Signing up for the golf tournament is a great way to invest in the community, he said, because it is investing in the students’ futures.
People can buy chance drawing tickets as well as mulligans, and there are prizes for the top three places for 8 flights as well as longest drive and closest to the pin.
The event is on Oct. 7 at Palmer Legends, Glenview Champions, Lopez Legacy, Tierra del Sol country clubs. Tee times will be assigned in the morning.
There is an optional after party with snacks, light hors d’oeuvres, an open cash bar and awards ceremony at Savannah Center.
McDaniel said volunteers are also needed for the event and are welcome to sign up.
Contact Randy McDaniel at 352-259-2350.
Wildwood Police Department
The department’s fourth annual golf tournament benefiting its Christmas with a Cop program is taking place on Oct. 7. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at Southern Oaks Golf Club, 6042 Meggison Road in The Villages.
The fundraiser raises money for the agency’s Christmas with a Cop program, where each holiday season the agency takes local children in need shopping for gifts.
“It brings a great deal of pleasure to us and joy to see these kids out here having a great time,” said Sgt. David Perry, community outreach officer for Wildwood Police Department, in a previous interview.
To register, email communityoutreach@wildwood-fl.gov.
Rotary ScholarScramble
The Rotary Club of The Villages is hosting the annual ScholarScramble on Sept. 15 and is still looking for golfers to join the event. The fundraiser supports the group’s scholarship program for students at Lake Technical College.
Brent Smeltzer, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, is the secretary of the club and said any group size can sign up.
“We play as foursomes, so if you sign up as one person, or as a few people I’ll pair you up into gThe event will be at Palmer Legends Country Club, and tee times will be assigned to groups. Tickets are $125 per person and all proceeds go to the scholarship foundation.
“We’ve supported the Lake Technical College for a long time,” Smeltzer said. “We are hoping to collect enough money to give about 20 scholarships.”
Prizes are awarded to men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin, as well as the top three teams.
For more information, email rcotvgolf@gmail.com.
