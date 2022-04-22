Search will take deal, testify against Miller

Suspended Sumter County commissioner Gary Search has accepted a series of punishments from prosecutors in exchange for immunity and testimony against his co-defendant in a felony perjury case.
Search signed the deal on April 19 and the next day submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ordered Search’s suspension in January.
Should Search violate his pre-trial intervention contract in the next six months, the state will resume its prosecution of him on the felony charge, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Search and fellow suspended commissioner Oren Miller were arrested four months ago after investigators said they lied under oath about a series of phone calls between them.
Transcripts show that both men, who were separately questioned about possible violations of Florida’s open meeting law, denied making calls to each other on their personal cellphones.
However, they each later admitted to doing so after being confronted with phone records showing 71 such calls, many of which were made just before or after commission meetings.
Search acknowledged in his deal with the state that at least one such conversation was about a tethering ordinance that he was working on, an issue championed by Miller’s animal activist wife, Angie Fox.
It is illegal in Florida for commissioners to use a go-between for back-channel conversations that involve official business.
“While I never intentionally circumvented the public records or open meetings laws, I agree that informing Oren Miller, outside of a public meeting, that I was working on reorganizing the proposed tethering ordinance language, which had been previously tabled, was contrary to the Sunshine Law for which I had been previously educated,” Search attested.
Under terms of the deal, the state will defer criminal prosecution for that violation as well, as long as Search meets the state’s conditions.
Otherwise, his statement will be admissible as an admission of guilt.
The deal require Search to:
-- Testify about the phone calls and any other communications between him and Miller or him and Fox from November 2020 through July 2021.
-- Meet face-to-face each month with his pre-trial intervention program officer.
-- Allow visits from that officer at home, work, school or elsewhere and carry out any instructions given.
-- Not move or change jobs without the prior consent of that officer.
-- Attend any schooling and/or treatment set up by that officer.
-- Neither possess, carry nor own any weapons or firearms during the contract period without first securing the consent of that officer.
-- Submit to urinalysis, breathalyzer or blood test at any time requested by that officer and pay for any such test.
-- Pay $150 toward the cost of his prosecution and pay $52 monthly to the Department of Corrections; $2 monthly to the DC Training Fund and $1 monthly for each month of supervision to First Step, Inc., of the Fifth Circuit.
-- Pay court costs as determined by the Clerk of the Court, or work them off through community service at the rate of $10 per hour.
-- Not run for any public office while on pre-trial Intervention.
His progress will be evaluated in 90 days “to determine if prosecution can be permanently deferred.”
If all conditions are met, the state will not oppose expungement once both Search’s case and Miller’s cases are resolved.
A trial date for Miller has not yet been set; a motion to dismiss his case was denied last month.
Search’s lawyer, Richard Hornsby, said his client, 71, “made the decision to take care of his own health,” citing medical procedures scheduled for May and June.
“If he waived his right to a speedy trial, we were looking at October at the earliest,” Hornsby said. “With this agreement, the charges will be dismissed by that time. So it was a pragmatic decision to come to this resolution. He’s been a church-going, law-abiding person his entire life. So now he can enjoy his retirement without being part of The Villages politics and rumors.”
The ignominious end to Search’s political career is the latest implosion of the joint campaign he ran in 2020 with Miller and now-Chairman Craig Estep.
“Team EMS” ran on a promise to roll back a 2019 property tax increase - the county’s first in 14 years.
Heavily promoted by the Property Owner’s Association and financially supported by the Fair Government For Sumter political action committee, the trio instead stumbled with its anti-business, tax-and-spend agenda.
Their attempt to spike a tax on new businesses by 75% was thwarted by the state Legislature, and their move for a 290% increase on the fire tax cap for homeowners was shouted down by residents.
After they lost a new UF Health hospital to Lake County, Estep distanced himself from the other two.
“EMS was a campaign slogan that is no longer applicable because the 2020 election is over,” he said during a board meeting eight months into their term.
Last fall, the commission approved 25% more in budget spending while giving property owners a tax decrease only equal to the one passed by the previous board.
Only after Search and Miller were suspended did the board shift gears, approving $3.7 million for new ambulances while killing a $4.7 million animal services building that Miller and his wife had championed.
Throughout the Search-Miller perjury case, the Property Owner’s Association has vigorously backed the two men, encouraging its members to bankroll their legal defense.
Reed Panos, who chairs Fair Government For Sumter, has praised the POA’s efforts and joined in the call for donations to the duo he brought to the ballot. He has appeared among their supporters in the courtroom.
In case transcripts, Search credits Panos for bringing him and Miller together.
Panos, a retired plastic surgeon, is now running for Search’s seat.
He will face off against Roberta Ulrich, a retired National Security Agency crypto mathematician and decoder who was appointed by DeSantis, and Jimmy Hagans, who retired from General Electric in 2005.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347.
