Search may be witness in case against Miller

Suspended Sumter County commissioner Gary Search is on the verge of a deal that could make him a state witness against his co-defendant in a felony perjury case, court records show.
Assistant State Attorney Chris Small and Search’s lawyer “have agreed in principle to a resolution in this case which should be memorialized within the next 24 hours,” according to a motion filed by Small to delay a hearing that was to have taken place on Tuesday.
Small’s motion did not specify details but said that after the action, Search, 71, “will be available as a witness in this matter” against Oren Miller, 72.
Neither Search’s nor Miller’s attorneys objected to the request to push the hearing back.
The two men, who ran a joint campaign for the commission, were arrested four months ago after investigators said they lied under oath about a series of phone calls between them.
Transcripts show that both men, who were separately questioned about possible violations of Florida’s open meeting law, denied making calls to each other on their personal cellphones.
However, they each later admitted to doing so after being confronted with phone records showing 71 such calls, many of which were made just before or after commission meetings.
Search’s attorney, Richard Hornsby, told the Daily Sun Tuesday only that he did not expect his client to go to trial earlier than this fall.
Small could not be reached for comment, nor could Miller’s attorney, Doc Blanchard.
Search and Miller have both pleaded not guilty to the perjury charge, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Motions by both men to get the case dropped were denied on March 25. A trial date has yet to be set.
Meanwhile, both Search, who lists his net worth as $963,757, and Miller, who lists his net worth as $870,000, continue to ask the public to bankroll their legal defense.
Some constituents have raised questions about the way online fundraisers on their behalf mask the identities of donors from the public.
State law requires Search and Miller to file disclosures reporting the source of any financial gifts to them of more than $100 so the public is aware of any financing by political special interests.
An online fundraiser organized for Search by a neighbor has collected $17,491, with 45% of donors listed as “anonymous.”
An online fundraiser organized by Miller for himself has raised $18,989 with 34% of his donors listed as “anonymous.”
While Search is currently registered as a Republican, less than a quarter of his donations can be identified as coming from Republicans.
Miller, who switched parties to run on the Republican ticket with Search, claims twice as many donations from Democrats as from Republicans.
Both men have been suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis while they await the outcome of their criminal case.
Miller has filed to run again for the District 5 seat from which he was suspended. Search, meanwhile, has not yet indicated if he intends to run again in District 1.
