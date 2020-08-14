Scott Industrial Park records key milestone

The first business has opened at the 431-acre Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park.
MiCo Customs,a diversified construction services company, is the first out of the ground and first on job sites in The Villages from its new headquarters at the industrial-manufacturing center south of Coleman.
It’s opening on Monday is the early step in Sumter County leaders’ strategy to grow jobs by attracting new business and helping local businesses, like MiCo, expand.
The public-private partnership behind this industrial center also is a larger vision to grow the Florida Crossroads Industrial Area, said County Commissioner Don Burgess. This north-south economic development corridor covers 4,000 acres, includes the Scott Industrial Park and extends just south of State Road 44 to County Road 470 and west of U.S. Highway 301.
Over the next decade, economic studies forecast the potential creation of 20,000 jobs throughout the 4,000-acre site, adding millions of dollars a year in property and sales tax revenue, Burgess said.
“It’s the beginning of the story that we’ve all been waiting for,” he said. “We recognize that industrial and commercial development is very important for our future tax structure. And this is one of the ways that we as members of the board of county commissioners are alleviating the need to rely solely on residential taxing. When we see all the good news coming out of the industrial park, it is going to jump start even more companies that want to locate there.”
Several businesses are in line to become the next to begin operations at the Scott Industrial Park.
Those businesses already underway include The Villages Daily Sun, a new printing plant; The Villages Commercial Design Division, a new warehouse for interior and architecture design needs; and DZ Block, a concrete block manufacturing company. Each is expected to be operational during the next 12 months or so.
“It’s going to be fantastic out here when we’re all done together,” said Mike Manly, president of MiCo Customs. “It’s very exciting.”
Officials tout the proximity of Florida Crossroads and the Scott Industrial Park to the state’s tech-triangle of UF, USF and UCF, as well as a rail line that connects Port Miami to Canada and makes it a natural hub for shipping and storing an enormous amount of goods. The CSX rail carrier recently approved a rail spur into the industrial park in public-private partnership with The Villages and the county commission.
“We’re so uniquely positioned,” said Commission Chairman Steve Printz. “Sumter County is on the verge of a huge breakout with commercial development. “The Scott Industrial Park is right along Interstate 75, and connects to Florida’s Turnpike. When travelers along the interstate see the growth of the industrial park, it’s just naturally going to raise the profile of Sumter County. Companies are going to say, ‘Why not Sumter County,’ because we’re a business-friendly county.”
Printz points out that the Scott Industrial Park is just part of an overall development plan that includes The Villages plans for UF Health to build an acute-care hospital and a 400-acre research-and-development park south of the Village of Monarch Grove.
“Then there’s the plans for a new charter school high school and K-8 facilities, multigenerational housing and new commercial,” he said. “Look and listen. It’s going to be an amazing time in the county were people can live, work, raise a family and retire in Sumter County.”
Frank Calascione, Sumter economic development director said the industrial park will provide jobs, starting with the current construction jobs followed by the permanent jobs coming to the site, contributing to the 20,000 jobs forecast for the region.
“The industrial park offers hundreds of acres of development opportunities, which translates into hundreds of good-paying jobs for our area and continues to diversify our tax base,” Calascione said.
MiCo, for example, consolidated 61 jobs at the industrial park from four other facilities, Manly said.
“It’s already created better efficiencies,” he said. “We were set up in multiple locations. It’s reduced our fuel costs and drive time. This industrial park really puts us in the center of The Villages development. It plugs us right into the middle.”
It’s impressive to see how quickly MiCo came out of the ground with the other project so close behind, Calascione said.
“The development and speed of business location are truly spectacular, projects are going up fast; and, the road infrastructure investment by Sumter County, made years before the vertical construction, started makes it all possible, he said. “It’s because the industrial park is just one of a handful in the state that has the location, infrastructure, acreage and visibility to be appealing to a wide variety of users. With railroad access coming soon to the industrial park, the prospects just get better and better for a diversity of businesses to locate here.”
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.