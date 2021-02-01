Scientists keep busy tracking manatees

Sea cows don’t slow down in a pandemic. And researching them isn’t slowing, either, despite a minimum population survey not taking place because of health concerns. Usually, this is the time of year for scientists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to fly an airplane over the winter habitats of Florida’s manatees and conduct a synoptic count of the manatees they see living in the waters. This study offers data on minimum populations. But the state agency says it will not conduct this study in 2021. Despite the halting of this seasonal survey, manatee research is still happening in Florida to expand knowledge of one of the state’s most iconic and imperiled creatures.
The research is needed to justify the species’ federal and state protections and may even start conversations about future protections, said Patrick Rose, executive director of the Save the Manatee Club. The group is a nonprofit co-founded by musician Jimmy Buffett and former Florida Gov. Bob Graham that aims to protect manatees and their habitats.
“Manatees are extremely good indicators of how well our aquatic ecosystems are functioning,” Rose said.
Targeted location studies
Even though the aerial synoptic surveys aren’t happening, scientists are still counting populations.
What’s happening now is FWC is doing site-specific surveys where they will go to a specific location, take pictures and identify manatees using photo identification, Rose said.
“There are a number of partners that work with the commission and we’re a partner,” he said. “We do almost daily counts and identifications at Blue Spring.”
Blue Spring State Park, one of Florida’s most critical warm-weather refuges for manatees, is where the Save the Manatee Club’s manatee specialist Wayne Hartley spends most days identifying, photographing and sketching scar patterns on manatees to guide research.
“Manatees that stop coming to Blue Spring are not necessarily dead. When they turn up years later it helps refine the formulas that predict long-term survival,” Hartley told the Daily Sun in an interview for a 2019 special report. “The same can be said for observing the animals every year. Two have been coming here since 1970 and they were adults then. Many others have been born and died.”
Targeted studies funnel into studies on overall populations, Rose said.
Rescue and mortality studies
State wildlife officials and independent groups learn from their assessments of manatee rescues and deaths.
For example, biologists use what they learn from mortality studies to monitor and evaluate problems, FWC spokeswoman Michelle Kerr said.
“Watercraft-related injuries and cold stress were the major contributors among known causes of death to manatees in 2020,” she said. “The number of manatees rescued for watercraft-related injuries was also above the recent five-year average.”
Findings on manatee stressors may inspire deeper research.
For example, the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota is conducting research on how noise, contaminants, cold stress and disease may impair manatees’ biological functions, such as their long-term immune function.
The pandemic complicated rescues and carcass recoveries, and Rose was also concerned about the number of deaths of manatees whose bodies were not recovered.
“At some point in time, if you don’t have enough information coming in, it’s hard to scientifically justify maintaining current protections and look at where new protections are needed,” he said.
Statewide abundance surveys
While the aerial synoptic surveys offer an idea of minimum population estimates, the last time FWC conducted one was 2019. The state agency didn’t do it in 2020 because of warmer than average temperatures.
A more accurate way of measuring the population is FWC’s abundance surveys.
These studies, conducted over two consecutive years, involve studies over a week or more in each coast during a time when all Florida manatees should be present in the state but are more spread out, according to FWC.
In addition, researchers sample thousands of locations instead of following a set path, and two observers independently count the number of manatees they see.
During the most recent survey, in December 2015 and 2016, FWC researchers estimated the Florida manatee population was from 7,520 and 10,280 manatees.
The next survey, Kerr said, is scheduled for December.
