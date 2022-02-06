Schools work to overcome staffing issues

Schools locally and across the country are looking at creative solutions to the problem of widespread teacher shortages, an already existing issue exacerbated by the pandemic.
In Sumter County, The Villages Charter School and Wildwood Middle High School are finding success filling gaps with instructional interventionists and additional programs, but they need more help.
The Villages Charter School's biggest struggle is finding substitutes, said Ted Miraglia, grants & federal programs coordinator.
"It is always a challenge, but more so right now because of COVID as well as many people leaving the workforce," Miragalia said. "And this is a trend that is not unique to schools. Businesses are also having difficulty with staffing."
The county has about a 50% fill rate for substitutes right now, compared to 90% in past years, said Deborah Moffitt, Sumter County School District assistant superintendent.
A Nationwide Issue
The Florida School Boards Association and the Florida Association of District School Superintendents named staff shortages as a chief concern during its annual conference in December, stating more teachers are leaving the workforce than entering it despite the state's recent efforts to increase salaries.
Other states also are desperate to find quick solutions. Some are turning to local police officers, National Guard soldiers, state budget analysts, parents and recent high school graduates — nearly anyone willing to help keep schools' doors open.
Governors have been issuing executive orders to make more people eligible to work in schools. In states including California, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, governors have taken action to give schools more flexibility to bring back retired teachers for short-term assignments.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox have made it possible for schools to dip into the states' workforces.
Cox's executive order allows state workers, including budget analysts, social workers and highway patrol officers, to take up to 30 hours of administrative leave to work as substitute teachers or in other school jobs. Oklahoma's initiative lets state workers volunteer as substitute teachers and continue to receive their state salary.
In Kansas, the state Board of Education is allowing districts to hire substitute teachers as young as 18 and with little more than a high school diploma after waiving the requirement that they need at least 60 college credits, the equivalent of at least two years, to receive a temporary license. The change will last until June 1.
Reliable substitute teachers are necessary to keeping schools running, Villages High School Principal Rob Grant said.
"With COVID-19, our school's substitutes have become integral," he said.
Grant said many of their substitutes are Villages residents, such as Pat McKay, who is one of Grant's "best subs."
McKay, a substitute since 2012, said substitutes should not think of themselves as a place holder, but someone who can close a gap when a teacher is not available.
"I am replacing a teacher for a week, a day or a month," said McKay, of the Village of Virginia Trace. "I am not here to babysit, I am here to work with students."
Filling the Gaps
VCS recently brought in more instructional interventionists to help address learning gaps caused by the pandemic.
Instructional interventionists are support staff who look through school data to find students who have deficits in state scores, classroom grades and other factors.
Brianna Smith is the Response to Interventionist coordinator for VHS.
"Data shows that our number (of students who need our help) has tripled in the last year and a half," she said.
Smith said this is despite students performing well on state exams and the school earning another A grade last year.
"That doesn't mean there was major slippage everywhere, but maybe they lost a few points." Smith said. "So our job is to find out why that happened and address that."
The school's two new instructional interventionists work alongside Smith, and they take even small deficits seriously.
"We are able to help more students than we have ever been able to," Smith said.
Natasha Corporon, a recent addition to the instructional interventionist team of three, has been working hard since October to help VHS students. She has 11 years of experience teaching across the state.
"My favorite part is getting to know the kid," Corporon said. "And getting them to believe that they can do it."
Corporon said interventionists can pinpoint gaps that are difficult for teachers to spot in a class of 30 students or more. At least 50-60 students attend sessions with Corporon that range from 30 to 60 minutes per week.
Wildwood Middle High School is providing its own long-term solution to the teacher shortage with the Extraordinary People Influencing Change Teaching Academy, run by WMHS teacher Summer Holtzhower.
Holtzhower and some of her students go to nearby schools to read to younger children and gain experience that may inspire them to go into the education field for a career.
For Florida's Literacy Week from Jan. 24 to 28, Holtzhower's students performed sock puppet reading shows to motivate children to read.
"It is a great opportunity for my students, and it is a valuable experience," Holtzhower said. "I think the way you hook a new teacher in is by interaction with kids."
The EPIC Academy already has a success story — graduate Skylar Phillips from the class of 2020. Phillips is enrolled at Lake-Sumter State College, pursuing a degree in education.
"That class made me want to be a teacher," Phillips said of the academy. "It gave me that boost."
To learn about positions at The Villages Charter School visit thevillages.com/careers/search.
Sumter District job listings are at sumter.k12.fl.us. Substitutes are sourced from Kelly Services, and job listings are at mykellyjobs.com.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
