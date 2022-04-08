Schools take learning out of the classroom

The Villages Charter and Wildwood elementary schools have revved up school bus engines once more to take students on field trips, something they could not do last year because of the pandemic. The Villages Charter Elementary School’s fourth-grade students went on a field trip April 1 to St. Augustine, bringing to life what they are learning about Florida history. “I feel like (field trips) have great benefits,” said Stacy Barclay, who teaches fourth grade at The Villages Charter Elementary School’s 4th & 5th Grade Center. “To actually experience what they’re reading on the pages.” Twelve classes of 248 students will go on three separate trips to St. Augustine over the course of the month. St. Augustine is the oldest continuously occupied settlement of European and African-American origin in the United States, according to the city’s website.
Students visit historical sites such as the Spanish Military Hospital Museum, the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum and the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.
Barclay said teachers are just as excited as students that field trips are back on the schedule.
“I can say all of us teachers, we really do miss going on field trips with our students,” Barclay said.
Barclay has taught for 15 years and has gone on this trip many times.
“It’s always nice to see it again, and in all my years of doing it I’ve never had any student come up to me and tell me they didn’t have a blast,” she said.
Field trips allow teachers to extend learning outside the classroom, said LeAnne Yerk, principal of The Villages Charter Elementary School.
“All of our field trips give the teachers the chance to connect the learning of their grade level standards to the experience on the field trip,” she said.
Teachers had to get creative last year to provide similar opportunities when they could not go on field trips, Yerk said.
“Our teachers tried to make up for not experiencing in-person field trips during the height of the pandemic by finding virtual options,” she said. “However, it’s not the same.”
This year, every grade level from first to fifth will go on a field trip.
First grade students went to Crayola Experience in Orlando, third grade to SeaWorld Orlando and second grade to Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford. Crayola Experience is an indoor amusement park that offers coloring and creative exercises.
Kindergarten classes will have an “in-house field trip” this year, with the Great American Bus Interactive Education Company parking a bus outside the school where students will perform fun science experiments.
Wildwood Elementary School also has had a year full of adventures for students, with more to come.
“In a small, rural county, some of our students do not get the opportunity to visit places like Homosassa Springs, the zoo, Crayola Experience or even our local library,” said Summer Shirley, principal of the elementary school. “Field trips give our students the opportunity to explore learning outside of the classroom and make real-life connections.”
Shirley said having the opportunity to make those connections makes field trips a crucial part of the learning experience.
“I believe that field trips enhance our student’s learning by making learning come to life,” she said.
Shirley said ongoing labor shortages have made providing the trips difficult, as there has been a lack of bus drivers, but field trips will take place in some shape or form.
“All grade levels have planned a variety of opportunities outside of the classroom,” Shirley said. “Due to transportation and lack of bus drivers, some grade levels’ extended day trips were postponed or canceled. All grade levels have been able to participate in a field trip away, a day out of the classroom on campus, or a walking field trip.”
Third graders took a walking field trip March 3 to Wildwood Community Center, where they enjoyed inflatable bounce houses, cotton candy, a DJ and more. First graders were able to go to Crayola Experience in Orlando.
Fifth grade students will go in May to Fun Spot, an amusement park in Orlando, to celebrate graduating to middle school.
Much of the funds for these trips come from community events run by Wildwood Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization, and the schools gets additional sponsorship and help from clubs in the community such as Friends of The Villages Library.
FOVL helped with at least three field trips this year by providing funding and support, including coordinating a field trip to The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza.
Fourth graders at Wildwood Elementary School will take a trip to St. Augustine on May 26 as part of their Florida State History studies requirements. It Takes a Village, a club in The Villages, helped with this trip by paying for the charter buses.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.