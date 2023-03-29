Schools searching for next wave of faculty

New schools are opening in the area to accommodate new students, which means local school districts need more employees. Lake, Sumter and Marion county schools are ramping up staffing efforts with added positions and career fairs.
“We’ve got a lot of excitement from folks coming out of state and coming locally — we’re definitely pleased this spring with how it’s gone so far,” said Randy McDaniel, director of education for The Villages Charter School. “But we’re always looking for people.”
According to the Florida Department of Education, the nationwide teacher shortage continues to impact Florida. The Florida Education Association, the largest teachers union in Florida, tracks teacher vacancies in the 67 county school districts in Florida and reported 9,925 vacancies for teachers and support staff as of Jan. 12, a 21% increase over last year at that time.
At the same time, the state’s student population continues to increase. The Sumter County School District’s student population including charter school students, which make up 36.9% of the student enrollment in the county, rose from 8,840 in 2018-19 to 9,404 in 2022-23, according to the Florida Department of Education.
The Villages Charter School will have two campuses, at Buffalo Ridge and the new Middleton campus, by the time school starts in the fall. The expansion in Middleton includes an Early Learning Center, a K-8 school campus and the new home for The Villages High School, and both K-8 campuses will feed into the new high school.
VCS is looking to hire 20 teachers to fill positions at either campus and at least 30 to 40 support staff for areas such as the cafeteria and front office. However, these numbers can change based on ongoing enrollment for next school year.
“We’re seeking both full-time and part-time employees ready to join our team,” McDaniel said. “We’re trying to get those to the right school and get interviewed … it’s definitely an ongoing process.”
The charter school also will hire crossing guards for the first time to work around Middleton in anticipation of families walking kids to school.
“We’ve never really had crossing guards before,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said some listed positions are roles that require certain certifications.
“Some of the openings are very specific openings, like band or high school mathematics,” McDaniel said. “More subject-specific roles.”
McDaniel urges people to apply even if their preferred role isn’t available, as VCS will keep their application on file for up to a year.
“Their application can immediately be pulled and reviewed,” McDaniel said. “It’s an advantage for both us and them.”
Job Fairs in Lake and Marion
Lake County Schools and Marion County Public Schools both have job fairs coming up to hire teachers and support staff.
Lake County Schools has around 120 openings for teachers and support staff as of Wednesday, said Sherri Owens, administrative coordinator of communications for Lake County Schools.
To find more potential applicants, the Lake County Schools 2023 Teacher Job Fair will be held at 9 a.m. April 22 at East Ridge High School, where staff will be ready to interview applicants for multiple positions.
Virtual interviews for the job fair also will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. April 26.
For more information about job openings in Lake County Schools and to sign up for the fair, go to lake.k12.fl.us.
Marion County Public Schools has around 150 postings for teachers, administrators and support staff, according to marionschools.net.
People can interview for these positions at the Marion County Public Schools Spring 2023 Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.
For employment information, go to marionschools.net/marionfl.
For a list of other recruitment fairs and information on how to become a teacher in Florida, go to fldoe.org/teaching/recruitment.
Sumter Continues to Grow
The Sumter County School District also is increasing its efforts to hire teachers as it gets ready to bring Wildwood Intermediate School online.
The student population at the district’s public schools grew from 5,427 students last school year to 5,785 this year, Assistant Superintendent Debbie Moffitt said, with increases at every school.
Wildwood Elementary has seen the largest gain in the last two years, with 920 kindergarten though fifth grade students expected in the 2023-24 school year, an increase of more than 100 students.
Sumter school district has 48 positions posted for the 2023-24 school year, 23 of which are for teachers, and 31 vacancies for the current school year.
To help fill those positions, district staff will attend the 2023 Great Florida Teach-in from April 15 at RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
This yearly job fair brings together districts and charter schools from across the state to review applicants.
The district also will interview soon-to-be graduates at the Sumter County School’s Senior Hiring Fair on May 10 at Wildwood Middle High School.
“We also plan to recruit out of state this spring,” said Dana Williams, senior director of human resources for Sumter County School District.
Wildwood Intermediate School at 200 Cleveland Ave. in Wildwood will be ready for the 2023-24 school year and will include grades 4-6. It will absorb students from Wildwood Elementary School and Wildwood Middle High School, both of which are dealing with increasing student populations.
The new school will be located in the building that currently houses Sumter PREP Academy, and it will cost the district an estimated $520,698 to staff it and $1.2 million overall to have ready it by next school year.
For more information about jobs with the Sumter County School District, go to sumter.k12.fl.us.
