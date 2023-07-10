Schools looking to fill staffing shortages

The right teacher can make all the difference in a child’s life.
Schools in the tri-county area will welcome students Aug. 10 for a new year of learning, and opportunities are available for those who want to be a part of shaping student experiences, not just as teachers but in support positions as well.
“We strive to put the right people in the right positions,” said Kevin Christian, director of public relations for Marion County Public Schools. “Our students deserve this and that’s what we will continue doing to help every student succeed.”
Sumter County School District
The Sumter County School District is looking to fill 31 instructional jobs, four lunchroom jobs, three mechanic positions in the transportation department and 20 bus driver jobs as of July 6.
Ads can be found on every school’s website, their social media pages and signage in front of the schools. The district also is sending emails directly to parents, which has resulted in some applications.
“It’s definitely challenging, and we’ve tried some innovative ways to get people interested,” said Jason Mendoza, transportation chief for the Sumter County School District. “Every school district is having a hard time.”
According to the Florida Department of Education, around 2,331 students were transported on buses in the 2021-22 school year, or around 26% of the district’s enrollment.
More bus routes are needed this year because of the growth of the county, which prompted the opening of the new Wildwood Intermediate School for grades 4-6. The county needs 70 drivers to be fully staffed.
“We’re definitely going to have larger numbers as the years progress,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza said the impact of a bus driver can be felt years later, and he still remembers one of his favorite school bus drivers.
“She received you with a smile, and that set the tone for the rest of the day,” he said.
For more information about job opportunities with the Sumter County School District, visit sumter.k12.fl.us.
The Villages Charter School
The Villages Charter School also is actively recruiting for both the Buffalo Ridge and Middleton campuses.
“Recruitment for great new educators and support staff to join The Villages Charter School has gone well,” said Randy McDaniel, VCS’s director of education. “The challenge now is to monitor late enrollment and make sure we have the right number of teachers. We’re still in need of a few world-class teachers to join our team at both K-12 and early childhood.”
Around 13 teacher positions are open for kindergarten to 12th grade, along with three preschool teacher positions and around 28 non-instructional jobs, both full time and part time.
For more information, visit thevillages.com/careers.
Lake County Schools
Lake County Schools is looking to fill 82 teacher vacancies and 19 bus driver positions, according to a press release from the district.
The district is seeing a growing interest from non-instructional candidates this year, said Jamie West, non-instructional recruitment partner for Lake County Schools.
“From Indeed to Facebook, our marketing data shows much more interest in support staff positions than this time last year,” West said.
The district is planning two hiring events for prospective teachers and support staff.
Lake County Schools District-Wide Hiring Day will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Dora High School.
Applicants who prefer to interview virtually can participate in Work in Lake Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. July 19.
“Work in Lake Wednesdays is a virtual event that began last summer,” West said. “It was so successful that we decided to give candidates the opportunity to have another summer filled with virtual interview opportunities with the schools or departments of their choice.”
For more information on both events, visit lake.k12.fl.us/departments/chief-of-staff/human-resources/employment.
Marion County Public Schools
Marion County Public Schools is hosting its second annual Hometown Hiring Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19 at Lake Weir Middle School, Fort King Middle School and Marion Oaks Elementary School.
Hundreds of jobs are open across the district.
“As of today, we have around 260 teacher vacancies across all grade levels and subject areas,” said Kevin Christian, director of public relations. “That number is not unusual given it’s July and teachers are outside their contracts. It also would not be unusual for our district to hire 300 teachers in any given summer – that’s about 10 percent of our teaching workforce.”
With around 45,000 students in Marion County Public Schools, according to Florida Department of Education data, the district is trying to ensure all positions will be filled before the first day of school.
The district will conduct interviews and on-the-spot hiring at the career fair, pending background check and other conditions.
District staff also are looking at innovative ways to keep positions filled.
“We continue evaluating how we as a district can meet the needs of employees helping us fill vacancies,” Christian said. “We are considering hybrid work options for non-student-contact positions that allow for it. Health insurance options are available, including family coverage for $100 less per pay period starting in January 2024.”
To register for the career fair and learn more about working in Marion County Public Schools, visit marionschools.net/Page/94663.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.