Schools adjust to new test challenges

For Jennifer James, the start of a new school year is relatively the same at the end of each July.
The fifth-grade science and math teacher at The Villages Charter School usually spends the days leading up to another first day combing through student data, planning lessons for the next year and getting the classroom in order.
"The biggest thing is trying to make a welcoming atmosphere for students," said James, who has taught at the charter school for 19 years.
Preparing for school to be back in session is always a lot of work, but the upcoming 2022-23 school year has the potential to be even more challenging as Florida rolls out a new system for measuring student development.
Florida's Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, or BEST, Standards are being implemented in all grades across the Sunshine State this year. The goals of these new standards are to focus on English and math, increase the quality of curriculum and cut down on testing while presenting clear expectations for students, teachers and parents.
What's Changing
Changes in math standards eliminate "confusing" steps that kept parents from being able to help with homework and focus more on the correct answer and less on the method.
New standards also have concepts moved to different grades levels, James said, and allow for more freedom in teaching methods to solve a problem.
"It's more centered around the child," James said. "They're able to work with what's best for them."
Students also will have financial literacy added throughout high school, giving them the tools to solve real-world problems later in life.
In English language arts lessons, the foundation of literacy is a major focus for younger students. Standards also include a recommended reading list so students can learn from every major literary period.
"In grades 9-12, students are moving beyond analysis and evaluating writing, looking at particular techniques an author uses to add levels of meaning," according to the Florida Department of Education.
Civics education also is a big part of the new standards, with the goal of giving high school graduates sufficient knowledge of America's civics so they are "capable of discharging the responsibilities associated with American citizenship."
To achieve this goal, there also will be a civics reading list that varies by grade.
The standards will be tested with Florida's Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) exams, which will be split into three tests, taking place in fall, winter and spring.
The progress-monitoring exams be given to third- through 10th-grade students for English language arts and third- through eighth-grade students in math. End-of-course exams will remain in place in certain subjects, but they will be edited to reflect Florida's BEST Standards.
The FAST tests are aptly named because the Florida Department of Education expects the new assessments to cut down on testing by 75%, creating more time for learning.
All FAST exams also will be administered online.
James said she thinks online testing will have many advantages.
"We are going to be getting immediate feedback rather than waiting for months to get the results," she said. "We're really going to see the progress ... and what they learned."
The Roll Out
Launching Florida's BEST Standards has been a few years in the making.
In 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a plan to do away with standards based on Common Core, a national education standards initiative, in Florida's schools.
The Florida Department of Education adopted the BEST Standards in February 2020, and a three-year implementation timeline was put in place.
During the 2021-22 school year, kindergarten through second-grade students were taught according to the new standards for English language arts, but those grades do not face statewide testing.
Leading up to the 2022-23 school year, educators in the tri-county area attended training programs and workshops and studied materials provided by the state in preparation for BEST standards changes. More training is scheduled after school begins in August.
The Villages Charter School held training sessions for its staff over the last week.
"We are doing everything we can so our teachers and our students succeed," said Dr. Randy McDaniel, director of education for The Villages Charter School.
Other schools in Sumter County as well as those in Lake and Marion counties also are readying teachers for this year's changes.
"We provided paid teacher time over the summer to ensure teachers had adequate time to plan for aligned instruction with the new standards," said Allen Shirley, principal at South Sumter High School.
He said standards are an important tool for measuring what students have learned and what they still need help with.
"Without standards, we have no way to compare what our students are learning to what students are learning elsewhere," he said. "I don't believe there is any such thing as perfect standards, and that has been indicated time and time again with the state of Florida revising standards every few years. But our job as educators is to provide an avenue that prepares students for their future."
Rick Shirley, superintendent of the Sumter County School District, sees the change to Florida's BEST Standards as a positive move but said the basics of teaching will not change.
"Florida's new standards are unique for Florida; however, many of the skills are the same as have always existed," he said. "Basic math facts are still necessary. The quadratic equation hasn't changed over time. In reading class, the need for things like phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary or comprehension hasn't gone away."
Standards Made for Florida
One of the main goals of the BEST Standards and FAST assessments was to do away with the Common Core State Standards Initiative in Florida.
Common Core is a nationwide initiative from 2010 that details what K-12 students in the United States should know in certain subjects at the end of each grade. More than 40 states have adopted Common Core.
Florida is one of a handful of states that has repealed Common Core after initially adopting it.
Common Core faced harsh criticism from DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education in the leadup to the state's new standards, and some local educators share some of those thoughts.
"In my opinion, Common Core was flawed from the start as it usurped state authority in education matters and tried to nationalize the curriculum," Rick Shirley said. "Education is a state right, and it allows diversity in thinking spread across the beliefs valued by each of the 50 states individually."
While creating the new standards, the state sought out input from Florida teachers, teacher organizations and stakeholder groups, group meetings and reviews. Rick Shirley said district members even provided their opinions on the "testing component tied to the new standards."
As for the new progress-monitoring tests, Rick Shirley and other area educators aren't concerned.
"We already use a progress-monitoring system that checks student progress at benchmark points throughout the year, and our great teachers modify a child's instruction based on that data," Rick Shirley said.
This also is the case at the charter school.
"Our schools have already been doing progress monitoring," said Patrick Murphy, curriculum, instruction, assessment and technology supervisor at the charter school. "The main difference is the software that will be used. There should not be a significant change in current practice."
Such progress-monitoring tools currently in use include i-Ready, an application that's equipped for online assessment. Curriculum Associates, the creator of i-Ready, already has begun modifications to align with Florida's B.E.S.T. Standards.
Although the task ahead is a big one for educators at all levels, local leaders are confident heading in to the new school year.
"It's going to be a learning curve for all of us, but I think we're ready," McDaniel said.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
